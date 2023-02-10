The Nebraska Aeronautics Commission met for its quarterly meeting Friday at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
The commission generally holds its quarterly meetings at various airports around the state.
Before the meeting, Matthew Kuhr, the city’s airport manager, gave the commission an overview of Hastings’ airport history that started in 1911 with an aviation meet.
“It’s interesting to me that it was such a short time after flight was discovered (in 1903),” Kuhr said.
The city bought the airport in 1929 and it was the first out-state city to vote on a bond for a municipal airport. The hangar was built in 1930 and is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
The airport grew through the 1950s and the current terminal was built in 1967. Commercial carrier flights had been previously offered in the city but they were discontinued in the 1990s.
Currently, the airport offers a full service fixed base operator, six instrument approaches and 24-hour self service fuel pumps with buildings available after hours as well.
Kuhr said the available hangar space is full with 38 aircraft based in the facility.
“We are bursting at the seams,” he said. “I keep getting people calling about wanting to be part of what we have going on here.”
Community outreach has been a recent focus, from working with young kids in the EAA Young Eagles program or the upcoming flight students. Twelve new pilots who trained at the Hastings airport earned pilot’s licenses in the last two years.
Airport officials are planning an air race in June, antique airplane fly-in in August and other events to invite the community to the airport.
Kuhr also works with the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island.
“We’re a community,” he said. “We want to all work together.”
During the Nebraska Aeronautics Commission meeting, executive director Michael Olson gave an update on the Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
“It’s been a pleasure working with Matt,” Olson said. “It’s great that the airport community can work together.”
At the Central Nebraska Regional Airport, Olson said the number of people boarding aircraft, or enplanements, has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels. The airport had about 71,000 emplanements at its peak in 2019. That number dropped to around 36,000 in 2020 and only hit around 55,000 in 2021. Last year, the airport reached about 65,000 enplanements, or 92% of 2019.
“I think we will have a record year this year,” Olson said.
