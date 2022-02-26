Maureen Nickels said she, like all members of the Nebraska State Board of Education, supports all students and wants the best for children.
“That’s what I will continue to strive for,” she said. “I always want to do better.”
Nickels of Chapman, District 6 representative for the State Board of Education, spoke about the state board’s history and its recent controversies during a Zoom meeting with the Hastings League of Women Voters Friday.
Adams County is the southernmost county in District 6.
Nickels first was elected to the state board in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. She announced recently she would not seek a third term.
The state board dates back to 1869 and has seen different constitutional changes since that date. Board members aren’t paid but are reimbursed for expenses.
In 1967, the Nebraska Legislature expanded the board from six to eight members and divided the state into eight districts effective in 1969 — just like it did with the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
District boundaries changed six months ago due to redistricting.
Nickels said District 6 used to contain a band of counties between South Dakota and Kansas, from Buffalo County on the west to York County on the east. Now it goes into northeastern Nebraska to the Iowa border.
Adams County is the only Tribland county currently included in District 6.
The State Board of Education follows the Nebraska Legislature closely.
Early childhood education is a priority.
Nickels said research has shown plentiful affordable housing as well as affordable day care are the most important factors for thriving school districts in rural communities.
Career and technical education also are important.
“Up until a year ago nobody really paid a lot of attention to the State Board of Education,” she said.
She said the board oversees five mandated areas: social studies, math, science, reading and English language arts.
The state board also made it a priority to establish strong curriculum in every single area including fine arts and physical education.
Health standards were the last core subject area addressed. That included human growth and development.
The standards were non-binding recommendations, so local school districts could have ignored them, but opponents still railed against the proposal.
The first draft released in March faced strong opposition, as did a second draft, despite removal of many topics opponents disliked.
Under the proposed standards, kindergartners would learn about different kinds of family structures, including same-gender families. First-graders would be taught about gender identity and gender stereotypes. Students in fourth grade would be taught the difference between sex assigned at birth and gender identity.
Sixth-graders would learn about a range of identities related to sexual orientation, including heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual. They would be taught the differences between cisgender, transgender, gender nonbinary, gender expansive and gender identity.
“All of a sudden the State Board of Education went from having virtually no one attend our meeting or watching us online, except for school districts and administrators, to hundreds of people attending our board meetings,” Nickels said. “I’m always great with having folks attend our meetings who want to speak during public comment. However, the discourse has been unsettling at times.”
She said the public-comment portion of board meetings led to a lack of civility and threats to individual board members including herself.
There were no consequences for those who threatened.
“Those were hard things to tackle at times because the board, I will always say, is looking out for the best interest of our kids,” she said. “We want parents involved, we want grandparents involved. We want to hear what they have to say, but we also have to remember we have to find consensus and common ground.”
Not as many people attend board meetings now, but Nickels said there are still 50-80 people at each meeting.
The board isn’t going to bring health standards back until certain criteria are met, including the end of the pandemic. Nickels said ground was lost on priorities like mental health for students and teachers.
Although Nickels never planned to serve on the board longer than two terms, she said the public uproar tempted her to run again.
She hopes the board takes up the health standards again, saying she is supportive of them. The health standards contain eight different areas, including human growth and development.
“Which is what most of the people were anti on, which I totally understood,” she said.
Nickels thinks it is a good idea, when and if the health standards are brought back, to separate the controversial components as addenda to the rest of the standards.
