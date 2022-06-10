Trading in her traditional Czech queen kroj dress and crown for a T-shirt and shorts, Cecilia Minchow spent Thursday baking kolache in advance of the South Central Nebraska Czechs’ 46th annual Czech Festival.
The South Central Czech Festival will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hastings Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave.
When Minchow, who is the reigning state Czech queen, learned she couldn’t attend the South Central Czech Festival because it will be the same day as a wedding she is in, she wanted to make sure she was still helping in some fashion.
Although Minchow, 21, has been a Czech princess or queen since 2012, Thursday was her first experience baking kolache, which is an open pastry with a sweet filling.
“I’ve always wanted to learn, so I’m excited that now I have the chance to,” Minchow said. “The kitchen atmosphere has been really fun. This is a good group of people to work with. It hasn’t felt like work.”
Emma Cerny, 17, of Hastings, who is entering her second year as the South Central Czech Queen, served as Minchow’s guide on Thursday.
“It’s really enjoyable,” Minchow said. “I’ll probably be back next year.”
“We’d like to have you,” Cerny said.
In addition to Emma, Cerny’s mother, Julie; her sisters; her grandmother, Jan Hoffmeister, of Clay Center; and several other South Central Czech members joined Minchow in baking at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Hoffmeister and Julie Cerny have decades of kolache-baking experience. They make a difficult process appear simple.
“They’re really nice about it, too,” Minchow said. “So they won’t tell me when I’m doing it wrong. They’ll just fix it when they think I’m not looking, but I’ve got the hang of it, I think. Or they’re telling me I’m doing well.”
Saturday’s festival will be the first South Central Czech Festival without charter member Georgia Bishel, who died June 4 at age 103.
Chapter president Dave Hajny said Bishel was everything to the festival and she will be missed.
“She was it,” he said. “She was the heart and soul.”
He said the festival will be dedicated to Bishel, who took enormous pride in her Czech heritage.
“She just had an eye for all these Czech things,” Hoffmeister said. “She’d grab them and bring them to us and share. That was really cool.”
Bishel was head of the South Central Nebraska Czechs queen committee for years and communicated with Czech queens throughout the state.
When she received the statewide Vladimir Kucera Award during the 2021 South Central Czech Festival, Bishel was greeted by every queen in the Eagles Club that day.
“She was the head of the queens, but she was the queen of the queens,” Hajny said. “There wasn’t a queen that she didn’t mentor.”
Minchow and the South Central Czechs intended to bake 120 dozen kolache for the festival.
Chapter members baked 64 dozen on Wednesday.
The kolache bake sale begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Unlike previous years, no early sales will be allowed.
“We had to cover ourselves a little bit because we had people who came at 10 a.m. and they were all gone,” Hajny said of past festivals. “They were angry with us.”
Other baked goods and miscellaneous Czech items will be auctioned throughout the day.
The South Central Czechs take pride in making the festival food themselves.
The festival begins at 9:30 a.m., with an accordion jam.
The flag presentation, national anthems and recognition of veterans and Czech royalty will occur at 11 a.m.
An authentic Czech meal of roast pork, Czech goulash or Polish sausage will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until sold out.
The Pavelka Variety Combo will play Czech polka, waltzes and old-time modern music 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Having attended Czech festivals her whole life, and serving as Czech royalty for 10 years, Minchow finds herself constantly inspired and learning from other people who also are carrying on Czech traditions.
“Being involved with the festivals gives you the chance to represent something so much larger than yourself,” she said. “This role has connected me to my past. It’s connected me to future generations that I haven’t even met yet. It connects me to people from Czech Republic and then people from Texas up to Wisconsin.”
While she has an uncle who owns the Kolache Korner Café in Prague, Minchow herself gravitates toward making music and dancing.
Emma Cerny said it has been fun to spend time with Minchow.
“It’s always good to teach new things,” she said.
She deferred to Minchow when it comes to music.
“I can’t play an instrument to save my life, but I can show her how to make kolache and that’s good enough for me,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.