Members of the Nebraska State Board of Education visited Adams Central Elementary School Monday to learn about how the school has implemented a new statewide assessment system.

Patti Gubbels, representative of District 3 and board president, and Sherry Jones, elected to represent District 6 in November 2022, toured the school and heard from administrators, teachers and students about the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System used at Adams Central.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags