Members of the Nebraska State Board of Education visited Adams Central Elementary School Monday to learn about how the school has implemented a new statewide assessment system.
Patti Gubbels, representative of District 3 and board president, and Sherry Jones, elected to represent District 6 in November 2022, toured the school and heard from administrators, teachers and students about the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System used at Adams Central.
NSCAS is a new statewide assessment system the Nebraska Department of Education implemented to measure student proficiency in grades 3-8. The system uses multiple measures throughout the year to provide educators and decision makers with insights to support student learning.
Shannon Nepple, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said Adams Central has set aside Professional Learning Community time to show teachers how to use the new assessment system and how to analyze the data collected in the results.
While only the spring testing is mandated, Nepple said, the school elected to test students in the fall and winter, as well. Teachers generally had access to test results shortly after the test was administered, and the scores provided insight into the needs of the students.
Though the initial results are unofficial, Nepple said, teachers can analyze the results to make any necessary adjustments in coursework for the remainder of the year.
“I feel for this model to work, we need to get these results quickly,” she said. “It helps us know what standards our curriculum is lacking.”
Sarah Snell, a fourth-grade teacher, said NSCAS is easier to use for both teachers and students than the previous assessment system, Measures of Academic Progress Growth.
“It’s a more streamlined system,” she said. “It’s easy for students to access.”
Lynette Boelhower, a sixth-grade teacher, said the data provided by the test results can inform instruction through the year.
“It allows us to implement strategies in the classroom that are more targeted as to what we need,” she said. “I don’t want to go back. I love it.”
Superintendent Shawn Scott said the district’s teachers bought into the system because it provides information they can use. When teachers see state assessments as an additional burden rather than a tool, he said, they can be more resistant to the process.
“Spring testing is not influencing instruction,” Scott said. “If you really want to make a difference, teachers need to be able to use that data. We’re using the data to make changes in the classroom.”
While it’s not a flawless system, Nepple said, she feels optimistic it’s going in the right direction.
Concerns about the system included the bar being set too high and the way students could be viewed as proficient with a single lucky guess.
The computerized system is designed to skip over a subject if the first question on a state standard is answered correctly, assuming the student is proficient in the area and moving on to more difficult questions. Teachers shared concerns that this can lead to inconsistent results.
“Teachers want consistency between the three tests,” Nepple said.
The district also worked with Educational Service Unit No. 9 to create a data dashboard to better display the information being presented and allow each student’s results to be broken down by specific state standards.
Scott said he invited members of the board to provide another perspective to reactions to the change that he has heard from other school districts.
“I wanted you guys to be able to see the other side,” he said.
Gubbels said the intent of the NSCAS model is to emphasize student growth.
“If we really want a growth model, we have to have testing,” she said.
Jones said she appreciated hearing directly from teachers and students about the new assessment.
“It helps us see the complete picture,” she said. “Assessment is complex, and we want to get it right.”
