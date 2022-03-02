RED CLOUD — Students met officers with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and discussed the dangers of drugs Wednesday at Red Cloud Elementary School as part of a multi-pronged approach to tackling the state’s methamphetamine problem.
Emily Murray, public information officer, and Julia Merrill, evidence custodian, with the DEA warned students that drug dealers are trying to get younger people addicted to drugs.
Making drugs look like candy or brightly colored cereal, Murray said, dealers are trying to market to children. Just one dose of more potent substances, like meth, can alter the brain enough to form an addiction.
“Drugs are chemicals that change the way you think, act and feel,” she said. “They pretty much take over your entire body.”
She encouraged students to avoid eating anything unless they can see the packaging and know it’s a safe substance.
A newer drug on the scene, fentanyl, is even more alarming due to the increased number of people overdosing on the drug.
Due to the way fentanyl is mixed with other substances to form pills, testing showed four out of every 10 pills contains a lethal dose of the drug.
“I hope kids realize the dangers of the drugs around the country,” Murray said. “Red Cloud is no different than any other community.”
The DEA presentation was only one part of the reason state and federal law enforcement officials visited Red Cloud Wednesday.
While school students learned the importance of avoiding drug use, representatives from state and federal law enforcement agencies met with local law enforcement officials.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska are involved in a campaign reacting to a surge in meth use across the state.
The tour started in Falls City before coming to Red Cloud, and will move on to McCook, Sidney, Alliance, Valentine and O’Neill.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said they are meeting with local law enforcement agencies to look at ways to pool resources to tackle the issue.
He said they need information on drug activity from locals to better monitor the overall stream of drugs from Mexican cartels through the state.
“It’s important to work with the sheriffs and county attorneys across the state to do that,” he said.
The volume of meth seized in Nebraska has grown nearly 300% since 2016.
The drug is believed to contribute to about 75% of the state’s criminal prosecutions as addicts commit other crimes, such as robbery or prostitution, to feed their habits.
Peterson said the coalition isn’t only working with law enforcement in the effort.
He said they are also working to provide prevention education, such as the DEA presentation in the Red Cloud school, and bolster treatment options to help addicts break the cycle of drug abuse.
Webster County Sheriff Troy Schmitz said that having resources that state and federal agencies can provide available to local agencies with smaller budgets is crucial.
“We want to do whatever we can to stop the use of methamphetamine,” he said. “We jumped at the chance to get that going.”
Webster County Attorney Patrick Calkins said drug cases often involve multiple counties because dealers aren’t confining themselves to a single jurisdiction.
Collaborating with state and federal agencies should improve work on cases that affect multiple jurisdictions.
“We are very appreciative for the opportunity to work with the Attorney General’s Office,” he said. “Having their resources available is so huge.”
