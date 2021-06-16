The entry list has been set for the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Hastings Thursday through Saturday on the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Over 150 high school rodeo athletes will compete in 13 events. The top four competitors in each event at the state level will earn a berth to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln July 18-24, where national champions will be crowned.
Athletes from Michell to Verdigre and from Inavale to Valentine will be in Hastings for competition. Hastings has hosted the high school state finals, the pinnacle of the sport for the state, since 2005, except for last year, when it was held in Burwell due to the pandemic.
The 13 events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, reined cow horse and bull riding.
According to the unofficial list of qualifiers, Tribland rodeo athletes qualified for the state finals include Tymerie Steinhauer of Sutton in barrel racing; Trey Vance of Inavale in boys cutting; Thayne Kimbrough of Ohiowa in steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping; Wyatt Hajny of Nelson in steer wrestling; and Sage Dieter of Alma in team roping.
The first go-round takes place Thursday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The second go-round is Friday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. After the two rounds, the top 10 contestants in each event will advance to the short round on Saturday. The cutting will be held at 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, with the short round at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
The Finals is the culmination of 27 regular-season rodeos.
The 2021-2022 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on Saturday.
For more information, visit www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402.462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.