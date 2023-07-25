State officials collected feedback from the public about proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 6 on the southeast end of town during a public information open house meeting Tuesday at the Hastings City Auditorium.
Named Hastings Southeast project, the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s proposal would improve 2.38 miles of the highway.
The project currently is in the design phase, and Tuesday’s open house provided an opportunity for state officials to receive the public’s input, which will help inform the final design.
Information about the project is available on the NDOT website at ndot.info/41086. The public may submit comments about the proposal on the website.
The project would start 0.77 mile east of the junction of U.S. Highway 6 and U.S. Highways 281 and 34 (the corner otherwise known as J Street and Burlington Avenue) and would extend north on Elm Avenue, then east on South Street, to a point 0.24 mile east of Showboat Boulevard.
The purpose of the project is to improve safety, reduce congestion, improve the reliability of the transportation system, and perpetuate the mobility of the traveling public. The need for the project is based on the condition of the existing roadway.
The proposed design includes a roundabout at the intersection at Elm Avenue and South Street to allow for fluid traffic movement. Location of the roundabout would be slightly shifted to the southeast of the intersection to avoid impacts to the adjacent land and to Duncan Field at the northwest corner of the intersection.
Construction is anticipated to take place over two years’ time in 2026 and 2027.
In October 2021, the state agency estimated the project’s cost at around $32.5 million, 80% of which would be covered by the state. The city is responsible for 20%, which based on the 2021 estimate would be around $6.5 million.
Citizens attending Tuesday’s meeting expressed concerns about the project, including the placement of the roundabout, concerns for pedestrian traffic and having enough room for semi-tractor trailers.
Willis Hunt of Hastings said he suggested moving the roundabout to J Street and Elm Avenue. As a farmer, he said the traffic circle there would encourage truck traffic to use the bypass route on Showboat Boulevard and J Street rather than go through the city.
Another semi truck driver, Marilyn Anthony of Hastings, shared a similar concern, saying the proposed “T” intersection at J Street will make the bypass more difficult to use.
Wes Wahlgren, NDOT District 4 Engineer, said officials have examined other roundabout placement options, but the layout was chosen to provide safe and efficient traffic operations. Current and future traffic volumes were considered in the decision.
“We’ve looked at it, and we think the location of the roundabout is the best,” he said.
John Bower, who lives at Good Samaritan Village, said he told officials about the need for pedestrian crossings so those who walk or use motorized wheelchairs can visit businesses in the area.
“I’m concerned about my neighbors getting across Highway 6 safely,” he said.
Mick Syslo, roadway design engineer for NDOT, said pedestrian crossings are in the discussion, though it’s not determined whether they would be protected.
He said the roundabout is being designed with truck safety in mind, as well.
Plans also call for sidewalks, which Syslo said had been well received by attendees of the meeting.
Mike Bruns, owner of Big Daly’s Deli with a store branch next to the proposed roundabout, said the business serves Good Samaritan Village residents, so they will need to have a safe way to cross the highway.
He expects the project will have a detrimental effect on the business.
Talks of the highway improvement started before Bruns purchased the building 21 years ago. Under the original plan, they would have lost 19 feet of the property to allow for the changes. With a roundabout in the picture, they potentially can lose 28 feet.
The idea of reconstructing U.S. 6 on the South Street and Elm Avenue alignments in Hastings has been in some stage of planning since the 1980s. The project was endorsed officially by the City Council in 2016 before the state delayed it.
In October 2021, the state changed its concept for the project, reducing the number of lanes from five to three (four lanes currently are provided) and replacing the previous plan for a perpendicular, channelized intersection at South and Elm controlled by stoplights with a plan for a roundabout.
Bruns said they are working on plans to mitigate the effect on customers.
“I personally think it will be good for Hastings and good in the long run,” he said. “But it’s going to have a huge negative effect on the business.”
