Recruits for the Nebraska State Patrol used the old Hastings Middle School this week to practice skills they could need on the job as part of a training camp.
The class of 13 recruits will graduate in June if successful in their training. The state patrol conducts two recruiting camps per year, and the next camp will start in July.
Cody Thomas, public information officer for the state patrol, said it was Week 13 of the 22-week camp and recruits learned about the way to search a building.
“Using a school makes it a real-life scenario,” he said.
Thomas said the state patrol used to hold this part of the training camp at an old Hastings Regional Center building until it was torn down.
This was the first year Hastings' former middle school was used, though members of the Hastings Police Department have trained in the building, 714 W. Fifth St., in the past.
On Thursday, NSP recruits were given an active shooter threat scenario to practice the skills learned in previous weeks. The graded test evaluated how well recruits responded.
In the scenario, the officer heard shots fired as they exited the patrol vehicle. Using the previous training, they conducted a search to find and apprehend the suspect. Actors in the scenario included NSP troopers and recruits who already had completed the test.
Recruits had to respond to wounded people as well as terrified bystanders, as could occur in a real-life situation. Recruits then subdued the assailant and updated dispatch on the situation.
Brett Evans, one of the recruits in the camp, said the real-life scenarios have been an invaluable experience
“They’ve made this as real-life as they can,” he said. “My confidence has grown significantly.”
He is changing careers from business management to law enforcement and heard the state patrol provided high-quality training under the tutelage of instructors with decades of experience in the field.
“That played a huge role picking the state patrol,” he said. “I wanted to be part of what I see as the best organization.”
