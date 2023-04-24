The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District sounded an optimistic note Monday despite news that their application for permission to merge has been denied on technical grounds.
The districts have been given an opportunity to correct a defective aspect of their application and resubmit it for a decision on the merits, CNPPID and DPPD said in a joint news release late Monday afternoon.
“The Nebraska Power Review Board has held that it cannot approve the merger petition between the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District based on a technical issue in the charter documents,” the news release stated. “The denial was without prejudice, meaning that the merger documents can be re-submitted for approval. Both districts are committed to working together to update the charter language and move forward with the merger as Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.”
The districts’ boards of directors voted to approve the merger in October 2022, with Central absorbing the Dawson district to form the new Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District headquartered in Lexington. (Central has been based in Holdrege for many years.) But the decision has brought stiff opposition from constituents of the CNPPID, which generates hydroelectricity near Ogallala and Lexington, sells the power at wholesale to retail power companies, and supplies surface irrigation water to farmers through canals in the “Tri-County” area of Kearney, Phelps and Gosper counties farther downstream on the Platte River.
Central’s board includes members from the those three counties plus Lincoln and Dawson counties, where it also has some irrigation customers; and from Keith County, where Central owns and operates the Kingsley Dam and Lake McConaughy on the North Platte River.
Dawson Public Power District has retail electrical customers in Lincoln, Dawson, Gosper, Buffalo, Frontier, Sherman and Custer Counties.
In December 2022, the Power Review Board granted a group of opponents, organized under the name Citizens Opposed to the Merger, legal standing to argue against the Central-Dawson merger application. Both the districts and the opponents were represented by attorneys at an evidentiary hearing this winter.
Opponents have argued that the merger as proposed eventually would leave the old CNPPID service area underrepresented on the board of directors of the combined entity and give short shrift to the irrigation aspect of its business.
The opponents also contend that the merger would leave Central, which is debt-free, saddled with debt the Dawson district has incurred over the years.
On a separate track, the opponents filed a complaint in Phelps County District Court alleging Central and Dawson violated Open Meetings Law requirements in the lead-up to their October merger votes. That lawsuit later was dismissed, but additional litigation reportedly has been filed.
In Monday’s news release, the Central and Dawson districts said that while the Power Review Board technically had denied their application, that they would take advantage of the opportunity to improve and re-file it.
“The PRB found that Central’s Charter Amendment must include a statement that Central does not have the power to issue general obligation bonds,” the news release states. “Central’s current charter does not include the language in question, nor do the charters of 14 other public power and public power and irrigation districts in Nebraska. This was discovered by the PRB during its consideration of Central’s proposed charter. Finding that it had no discretion, the PRB denied Central’s petition on this technical basis. It did not address the merits of the merger or the substance of Central’s petition.
“Central has always done things the right way and will continue to do so by amending the documents to comply with the technical requirements of our authorizing statutes,” said Dave Rowe of Johnson Lake, the Central board president.
Central General Manager Devin Brundage expressed confidence.
“Our excitement for PRPPID continues to grow as Central and Dawson PPD prepare to join together to serve our region and its economy, driven by agriculture, more effectively and efficiently, securing our water resources, generating and delivering energy to our customers, and ensuring continued delivery of low cost, reliable irrigation water to south central Nebraska so that everyone who lives here can prosper together,” Brundage said.
“I want to express our appreciation to the Power Review Board for their time and effort in reviewing our proposal,” said Dawson PPD General Manager Gwen Kautz. “We respect the decision and the processes. At our next board meeting, we will discuss the options to refile with the PRB.”
The Power Review Board is a state agency created in 1963 to regulate Nebraska’s electrical utility industry. Its approval is the last needed for the Central-Dawson merger to occur.
According to Central and Dawson, merger talks between the two districts began in 2020 — a year when public gatherings were heavily disrupted by the pandemic. An independent consultant was hired to study the potential consolidation.
“Central and Dawson PPD boards voted to advance through each stage of the study,” Monday’s news release states. “Both boards were given the option to stop the study at each of the four stages. Information was made available to customers and the public during the process, and was an agenda item at every monthly public board meeting.
“During the consolidation study, it was discovered that the highest demand for electricity generation and irrigation water delivery occurs at the same time. There are potential savings for Dawson PPD’s electric customers while also keeping central Nebraska generation in the area and enhancing the sustainable delivery of low-cost surface water for irrigation.”
