State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings and two legislative colleagues will speak to what is being billed as the “EPIC Option” for tax reform during a Coffee with the Senators event Jan. 28.
Halloran will be joined by Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Mike McDonnell of Omaha for the coffee from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Hastings Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave. The event is sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and the Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau.
