Organizers of the Nebraska state high school softball tournament next week in Hastings are looking for a few more volunteers to scan tickets.
The tournament is Wednesday through Friday.
“We’ve always had really good response from the community for volunteers willing to come out and help, but there are some conflicts going on with other events in town,” said Tracy Douglas, activities director for Hastings Senior High and one of the state softball tournament directors. “So a lot of the people that normally help us aren’t available.”
Volunteers are needed 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
The morning shifts on Wednesday and Thursday are covered. Volunteers work three-hour shifts.
“We’ve had a huge response with other asks,” Douglas said. “We’ve got everything else taken care of. We just need people at the gates.”
All ticket transactions are done online.
“What the ticket takers would be doing is just helping people redeem their online tickets at the gate and then stamping them,” Douglas said. “There’s no money exchanged.”
Ticket sales are handled exclusively on the GoFan digital ticket app. Tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/NSAA.
A device also will be available at the gates for the purchase of tickets.
Volunteers are integral to the success of the tournament, Douglas said.
“They’re extremely important in helping us put together this tournament,” she said. “We estimate about 5,000 people will come to town over the course of the tournament, which obviously does a lot for the community and businesses like hotels and restaurants. If we didn’t have volunteers, the gracious people of Hastings to volunteer, it would be very difficult to put on the tournament. We appreciate their help. If we could just get a few more people to help out through the course of those three days we would be all good to go.”
Individuals wanting to volunteer can call the Hastings High activities office at 402-461-7550 and ask for the activities office, email Douglas at tracy.douglas@hpstigers.org, or contact the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-461-8400.
There are no COVID-19 protocols in place.
“We’re just going to remind people of safe practices,” Douglas said.
Tournament organizers have kept one change introduced last year due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“One of the things we did do last year as far as fans being able to come out to the tournament, we opened up outfield seating,” Douglas said. “That was done as part of COVID, but it was so popular that we’re going to do it again. Those people that want to come out, but they’re not comfortable sitting in the bleachers amongst a lot of people, they will still be able to come and sit in the outfield like last year.”
