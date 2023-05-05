The 2023 Hastings Open is June 24-25 at two golf courses in Hastings. The entry deadline is Monday, June 19.
The Hastings Open — which is sponsored by Five Points Bank of Hastings and the Hastings Tribune — is a two-day, 36-hole golf tournament that is open to all golfers.
This year’s tournament will open play Saturday, June 24, at Southern Hills Golf Course. Play will resume Sunday, June 25, at Lochland Country Club. Starting times on both days is 8 a.m.
The entry fee for the two days of competition is $75.
There are men’s and women’s flights, and as long as there are at least eight golfers, there will be a men’s senior flight.
Participants in the Hastings Open are divided into flights based on each golfer’s handicap.
"We believe the opportunity to play these two wonderful courses in a competitive format for only $75 is an exceptional opportunity for golfers," said Terry Anstine, president of Five Points Bank of Hastings. "We welcome all golfers to participate and enjoy the high quality golf that Lochland Country Club and Southern Hills Golf Course provide."
For more information, call 402-462-2228.
