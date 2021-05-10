The 2021 Hastings Open is June 26-27 at two golf courses in Hastings. The entry deadline is Sunday, June 20.
The Hastings Open — which is sponsored by Five Points Bank of Hastings — is a two-day, 36-hole golf tournament that is open to all golfers.
This year’s tournament will open play Saturday, June 26, at Southern Hills Golf Course. Play will resume Sunday, June 27, at Lochland Country Club. Starting times on both days is 8 a.m.
The entry fee for the two-days of competition is $75.
There are men’s and women’s flights, and as long as there are at least eight golfers, there will be a men’s senior flight.
Participants in the Hastings Open are divided into flights based on each golfer’s handicap.
Pairings will be published in the Hastings Tribune and on hastingstribune.com.
Terry Anstine, president of Five Points Bank of Hastings, has played in the tournament for several years. He said the tourney allows golfers to indulge both their social and competitive natures.
“It really is competitive, but a very friendly competitive,” Anstine said. “It really is a non-threatening environment. It’s a nice social outing. It’s competitively fun.”
Registration forms are available at Southern Hills and Lochland, as well as all Five Points Bank of Hastings branch locations. The form can also be found online at https://www.hastingstribune.com/site/forms/hastingsopenentryform/.
For more information, call 402-462-2228.
