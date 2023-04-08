p04-10-23STMstpatrick2.jpg
A statue of St. Patrick, which was once displayed at St. Patrick’s Church at 94th Street and Osage Avenue, recently found a new home at St. Michael’s Church in Hastings.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Parishioners of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings were “in the number” responsible for the five statues of saints that came marching in to complement the church baptistry renovation project completed in October 2021.

Statues of St. Patrick, St. Anne, St. Odilia, St. Cecilia and St. Anthony now are fixtures in the church, due in part to the vision of the Very Rev. Jeremy Hazuka, pastor of St. Michael’s, and the persistence of parishioner John Reining, church rejuvenation committee member.

p04-10-23STModilia.jpg
A statue of St. Odilia, patron saint of the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, is displayed in a window niche at St. Michael’s Church in Hastings.
p04-10-23STMstpatrick1.jpg
