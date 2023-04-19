St. Cecilia High School is bringing Disney favorite “Beauty and the Beast” to life this weekend as the school’s spring musical.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s gymtorium.
Windy. Partly cloudy skies early followed by a few showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Windy. Partly cloudy skies early followed by a few showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 11:27 pm
St. Cecilia High School is bringing Disney favorite “Beauty and the Beast” to life this weekend as the school’s spring musical.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s gymtorium.
It’s the second musical Katherine Welk has directed at St. Cecilia after she oversaw last year’s production of “Shrek.”
“We wanted something people would recognize,” she said.
Based on the 1991 Disney animated feature, “Beauty and the Beast” tells the 18th-century classic French fairytale of a cursed prince known as the Beast who meets Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village.
Trying to rescue her father after he is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle becomes the Beast’s prisoner. The Beast is trapped in the form of a grisly and fearsome monster until he learns to love and be loved in return.
The Beast's enchanted household — populated by beloved characters like Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, Cogsworth and Chip — watch anxiously as Belle and the Beast grow to understand and befriend one another, but will they find love before it’s too late?
Welk said the cast and crew watched the original film for inspiration before starting the production. She chose the animated version over the 2017 live action remake for the grandiose personalities.
“I feel the characters are bigger than life,” she said.
There are 68 students in the cast, a set crew of seven, and a 12-piece orchestra in the pit for the show.
To help bring the characters to the stage, the school has rented costumes from a company in Colorado.
Welk encouraged people to come see the show for the live experience as the school builds its music program.
“The kids have worked extremely hard,” she said. “The music program is starting to come out into the spotlight more.”
Robby Hernchir, a senior who portrays Gaston, said it’s been fun watching his fellow students showcase the characters from the film.
“Most of us got characters that fit us well,” he said.
Jordan Head, a senior who portrays Belle, said it's been fun seeing more cast members onstage during rehearsals compared to last year’s musical. She hopes the community comes out to see the show.
“All of us have put a lot of work into this,” she said. “It would mean a lot if people would come out and support us.”
Tickets may be purchased online, in the St. Cecilia School office, or at the Nevrivy Center, 604 N. St. Joseph Ave.
For more information or to order tickets, call 402-462-6566 or visit www.hastingscatholicschools.org/musical. Online ticket sales conclude Friday at noon. Tickets will be available at the door the night of each show.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.