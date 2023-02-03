p02-04-23ACOspellingbee1.jpg
Samuel Axford celebrates his win in the Adams County Spelling Bee Friday at Adams Central Elementary School.

Prior to the oral competition, 123 students between grades 2-8 took a series of written tests.

The top five spellers in each grade were recognized and those in grades 5-8 earned spots in the oral competition.

Those 20 students took turns spelling words, with a student being eliminated for a misspelled word. Overall, 61 words from the list were used.

Once whittled down to the top 5, it only took three missed words in the next six to find the final two contestants. Five words later, the contest had been decided.

Samuel Axford didn’t recognize “vesuvian,” the final word of the Adams County Spelling Bee Friday at Adams Central Elementary.

“I didn’t know the word,” the seventh-grader at St. Cecilia Middle/High School said. “I just made a guess from Mount Vesuvius in Italy.”

p02-04-23ACOspellingbee2.jpg
Second-place finisher Richard Job shakes hands with winner Samuel Axford after the Adams County Spelling Bee Friday at Adams Central Elementary School.

