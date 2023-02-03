Samuel Axford didn’t recognize “vesuvian,” the final word of the Adams County Spelling Bee Friday at Adams Central Elementary.
“I didn’t know the word,” the seventh-grader at St. Cecilia Middle/High School said. “I just made a guess from Mount Vesuvius in Italy.”
The line of thinking paid off as Axford correctly spelled the word to win the oral competition of the spelling bee.
Samuel Axford spells Vesuvian to win the 2023 Adams County Spelling Bee. pic.twitter.com/nfUB96f12b— Will Vraspir (@WillVraspir) February 3, 2023
Vesuvian is a match used especially for lighting cigars. Its adjective form is used to describe items related to the famous volcano or marked by sudden outbursts.
The final word came on the heels of Sanskrit, a classical language belonging to the Indo-Aryan branch of the Indo-European languages. Runner-up Hastings Middle School seventh-grader Richard Job misspelled the word, giving Axford the opportunity to spell two words correctly in a row for the win.
Job has participated in the spelling bee since the second grade.
“You get to meet a lot of people,” he said. “And they give us cookies.”
Barett Kral, a sixth-grader at Christ Lutheran, won third place.
Prior to the oral competition, 123 students between grades 2-8 took a series of written tests.
The top five spellers in each grade were recognized and those in grades 5-8 earned spots in the oral competition.
Those 20 students took turns spelling words, with a student being eliminated for a misspelled word. Overall, 61 words from the list were used.
Once whittled down to the top 5, it only took three missed words in the next six to find the final two contestants. Five words later, the contest had been decided.
The championship marked Axford’s second victory in the local spelling bee, after winning the contest last year.
“It feels great,” he said. “I put in quite a bit of time practicing. I wanted to defend my title.”
He also thanked his English teacher at St. Cecilia, Ryan Ohnoutka, for helping him prepare.
With the win, Axford qualified to participate in the regional spelling bee in March. Last year, he competed and ended in eighth place.
He enjoys participating in spelling bee contests and plans to study hard to earn a higher spot this year.
“I’m going to study more and be prepared,” he said. “That’s really all you can do.”
Written competition top five
Second grade
1. Hubert Kavan, St. Michael’s
2. James Lehn, Alcott
3. Emily Pavelka, Adams Central Elementary
4. Madelyn Pinkerman, Zion Classical Academy
5. Emily Schneider, Christ Lutheran
Third grade
1. Kiptyn Brisbin, Kenesaw
2. Christian Jarosik, Alcott
3. Jordyn Wichelt, Adams Central Elementary
4. Elle Freeburger, St. Michael’s
5. Alexandra Svoboda, Adams Central Elementary
Fourth grade
1. Alina Deltorro, Hawthorne
2. Jared Woods, Zion
3. Channing Larsen, Hawthorne
4. Emily Lauder, St. Michael’s
5. Mavis Daiss, Alcott
Fifth grade
1. Owen Pavelka, Adams Central Elementary
2. Makai Blue, Hawthorne
3. Christopher Kavan, St. Michael’s
4. Kyla Sullivan, Watson
5. Kyler Hughes, Adams Central Elementary
Sixth grade
1. Harper Fish, Adams Central Elementary
2. Maddison Frase, Kenesaw
3. Milana Eberly, Hastings Middle School
4. Abby Jabs, Zion
5. Barett Kral, Christ Lutheran
Seventh grade
1. Samuel Axford, St. Cecilia
2. Blake Niehueser, Adams Central Elementary
3. Richard Job, Hastings Middle School
4. Ben Wibbels, Hastings Middle School
5. Liam Fitzke, Christ Lutheran
Eighth grade
1. Gianna Rosno, St. Cecilia
2. Eve Hoops, St. Cecilia
3. Sam Horn, Hastings Middle School
4. Ashlyn Hess, Kenesaw
5. Caylin Boelhower, Adams Central Middle School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.