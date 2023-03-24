For siblings Joyce and Andrew Wang of St. Cecilia High School, the awards ceremony of the Nebraska State Speech Championships is something they won’t soon forget.
“Andrew came up from his seat and gave me a hug onstage, and that moment right there we just both won,” Joyce said Thursday. “This is the perfect way to go out. Sharing it with him is so much better than if I had just won it myself.”
Joyce, a senior at STC, brought home a gold medal for her performance in interpretation of serious prose while Andrew, a junior, earned a gold for his informative speaking and a fifth-place finish in oral interpretation of poetry. The siblings earned a total of 52 points, enough to give the St. Cecilia speech team a fifth-place sweepstakes finish at the state championships in Kearney March 16.
“I was on the side screaming and cheering his name,” Joyce said after Andrew won his gold medal. “I’ve always been proud of him. He accomplishes a lot. And I hate to say it, but I do love him. I was super proud, and then after I had gotten mine — this will forever be a memory I cherish.”
The Wang siblings’ road to gold started three years ago when Andrew joined speech as a freshman as a way to get involved and challenge himself. Joyce joined at the same time with some encouragement from a cousin.
While she has tried duet acting and oral interpretation of drama, Joyce’s mainstay over her three-year speech career has been her performance in serious prose. In fact, she was the first person on the young team that only started five years ago to jump into serious-prose competition.
“She showed us we can do this. This is how you do it,” said Mike Moritz, the St. Cecilia team’s coach. “She’s been a great example for other people, and the younger kids on the team can see this is how you do it. We’ve got a couple state champions, and they can follow this example.”
Joyce first competed at state speech in 2022 with little success, feeling completely unprepared.
“Within the time between districts and state you really have to put in work,” Joyce said of practice and modifications to her speech. “I didn’t know that last year, and I thought I could use what I used at districts, and I did not do very well.”
Going into this season, Joyce knew she wanted something a little more edgy and got that with her piece “Multiple Personality Murder,” the story of a girl with multiple personalities who ends up killing her father for the abuse he put onto the girl and her three personalities.
Joyce struggled early in the season with the challenging script and the length. The time limit is 10 minutes, and time over deducts points and medal placings for the performer — something Joyce suffered numerous times throughout the season.
“A lot of my placings would have been way different if I hadn’t gone over time. I kept beating myself up over that,” Joyce said. “My coach and his wife were very supportive. I was nervous, had lack of confidence, and then we got back on track.”
Joyce said she finally found her groove after her first performance at state. She knew she’d done the hard work in the 10 days prior to state, and she felt much more comfortable with her performance.
Even though she saw the scores from the preliminaries, Joyce said, she still was shocked when they announced she had made it to finals.
“After the first and second round, I saw the results and I told her, ‘You are not the only Wang child who is going to medal today,’ ” Moritz said. “It’s important for Joyce to be confident in what she is doing, and in the end that is what she did and that’s how she won.”
Joyce said she was definitely shocked when it came to the awards ceremony.
“We got up there to line up for our medals and I was like, ‘They’re going to call my school and my name first, so I’ll be ready to walk,’ and then they don’t do it,” she said.
Things went fuzzy in Joyce’s head until they announced first place and she heard her own name.
“They called my name, and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ I didn’t imagine this could be possible, and then for a moment I thought they had the order flipped,” she said. “I honestly think the five others in that room — I think they were all great.”
After she received her medal, Andrew strode up to the front of the room and embraced his sister in a hug that the siblings agree they will never forget. It was the icing on the cake of a crazy and amazing day.
Andrew’s day turned out differently than he expected but equally as amazing.
This season Andrew competed in poetry and informative speaking, two events he had placed at state with the year prior, taking seventh in poetry and fourth in informative.
Andrew’s informative speech this season was on the topic of lying. He spoke of the good and bad of it with a bit of tongue-in-cheek humor.
Informative speaking is a straight-up speech where the performer can teach people in a conversational way while being entertaining and bringing a smile to the faces of the audience.
His poetry presentation was on a much more serious topic of men’s issues and growing up Asian American.
“With poetry, I love how in order to be successful you have to have a piece where you can bleed through, where it’s a topic you can relate to and a side of you most people never see but a part of you that you can really express and kind of get feedback on,” Andrew said.
Moritz said Andrew had two strong presentations so he wasn’t the least bit surprised when he went to finals in both at state.
If there was one speech the St. Cecilia team thought could bring home gold this year, Andrew said, it was his poetry, so when he was announced as the fifth-place finisher, the shock was palpable.
“I’m friends with the girl who got first place, and when they called fifth her jaw dropped. Our coaches were a little shocked. I think a lot of people were shocked,” Andrew said.
When he next went onstage for his informative performance, Andrew said, he thought there was no way he could get a better placing.
And then he ended up taking first place.
Adding further to his accolades, Andrew’s informative presentation will be featured in the Nebraska School Activities Association’s Best of the Best state speech showcase to be presented on Nebraska Public Media.
Ironically, both Joyce and Andrew beat out Sophie Reimer of Omaha Brownell Talbot in their respective competitions, leaving her to take home two silver medals.
Looking to the future, Joyce said she’s proud she went out on top with her brother at her side. Andrew said he’s not sure if he’ll compete in informative or poetry next year but he might add serious prose in an effort to defend his sister’s title. Either way, he hopes their state championship performance made a difference.
“We just hope with this, when St. Cecilia walks into a tournament, people know we’re there,” Andrew said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.