STC speech champions wang
St. Cecilia senior Joyce Wang and her brother, junior Andrew Wang, won gold medals at the NSAA state speech championships.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

For siblings Joyce and Andrew Wang of St. Cecilia High School, the awards ceremony of the Nebraska State Speech Championships is something they won’t soon forget.

“Andrew came up from his seat and gave me a hug onstage, and that moment right there we just both won,” Joyce said Thursday. “This is the perfect way to go out. Sharing it with him is so much better than if I had just won it myself.”

