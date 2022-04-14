In the Adams County Board of Commissioners District 1, which includes east Hastings, Republican incumbent Michael Stromer seeks a third term, but his challenger in the primary election, Steve Stec, believes his time is now.
Since Stromer and Stec are the only two candidates for the seat and both are Republicans, the May primary result likely will be decisive as to who holds the position for the next four-year term beginning in January 2023.
Steve Stec
Steve Stec always has been interested in local government but had never had the time to serve.
He believes now is his time.
For the last 13 years, Stec, 61, and his wife, Donna, have owned and operated TriCity Towing & Asset Recovery LLC in Hastings. They are members of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Donna is a registered nurse at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
“Being the owner of my own business and having a flexible work schedule, I feel that now is the time and that I believe that I can fill my duties as a commissioner for District 1,” Stec said.
The couple has three adult daughters and five grandchildren.
If elected, Stec’s priority is to familiarize himself with how the county is operates.
His areas of interest are helping the Sheriff’s Office catch up to today’s standards, the building of the new jail, infrastructure needs, property taxes, the wages and rights of county employees, and finding ways to cut costs.
He grew up in Harvard, graduating from Harvard High School, but has lived in Adams County for 36 years including 31 years in District 1.
Stec has experience purchasing equipment for his job, including new vehicles, which he said would be an attribute to the county board.
If elected he plans to be as receptive as possible to the public.
“If elected it will be an honor to serve on the Adams County Board of Commissioners,” he said. “It will be an honor to serve the people of District 1 and then remaining residents of the county.”
Michael Stromer
Michael Stromer called his first seven years on the county board “highly educational.”
Stromer, 53, was first elected in 2014, re-elected in 2018 and now is seeking a third term.
Stromer has worked in investments and spent 28 years operating mosquito abatement programs for the city of Hastings. He still does some mosquito abatement consulting.
He also serves as a caretaker for his father, Larry, a retired Adams Central High School science teacher.
“You quickly get an adjustment on how you think things run,” he said. “Most people think it’s just two meetings a month and that’s all you have to do.”
After serving on the Building, Grounds and Equipment Committee for his six years on the board, Stromer has chaired that committee since January 2021.
He is at the courthouse most days, for hours at a time.
It is a “night-and-day” difference between sitting on that committee and chairing it, he said.
“You go from just being a voice to being the person who has to ensure all the decisions are being carried out,” he said. “If there’s an issue that crops up between meetings you’re the one who has to go in, oversee that and make the decision on what possibly to do.”
In that position he is also chairman of security committee, overseeing the security equipment and procedures at the south entrance of the courthouse.
“Every once in a while you have issues there with the equipment or people who have become an issue,” he said. “Thankfully it’s gotten to be a pretty smooth operation here.”
The start of construction on the county’s new jail, at M Street and U.S. Highway 281, stands out for Stromer as one of the county board’s top accomplishments during his time in office.
“Once that can go in, of course it’s going to be the biggest impact on the budget, bringing that money we’re sending outside the county back in,” he said. “A significant portion of that will be able to pay down the bonds and expenses on the jail.”
Going forward, Stromer sees investing in infrastructure as the county’s top issue.
“It think it’s going to take some juggling the way things have evened out on valuations and pressure to reduce property taxes at the same time,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I think this board, especially the members we have, are up to that challenge.”
