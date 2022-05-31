Time is running out to register for the Half Hastings races, which take place Saturday morning.
The deadline to register for the half marathon and 5k races is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. To register go to halfhastings.com.
Half Hastings also will include a new event this year to accompany the traditional half marathon and 5k races. In partnership with Hastings Ford Lincoln and Mary Lanning Healthcare, Half Hastings will include the inaugural 1-mile Making Strides for Cancer Walk.
Unlike the half marathon and 5k, registration for the cancer walk will be available the day of the event.
The half marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. at Hastings Middle School and goes east through town, ending at Hastings College’s Osborne Sports Complex. The 5k starts at 8:30 a.m. and starts and ends at Osborne Sports Complex and so will the cancer walk, which starts at 10:30 a.m.
Race packets and shirts can be picked up 3-7 p.m. Friday at the middle school at 201 N. Marian Road.
Last-minute pickup will be available at each race venue one hour before the races start.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Saturday’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high temperature of 81 degrees.
“We would like a cool morning and then a nice afternoon to hang out when everybody’s all done,” said Mike Florek, who along with Becky Sullivan is a race co-director.
Speaking on May 26, one week before the registration deadline, Florek said registration was down compared to past years.
“People usually check the weather and decide, are they going to go or not,” he said.
At that time, between both the half marathon and 5k, registration included 107 women and 68 men.
“When I talked to the timer, he said ‘Yeah, races everywhere are down,’ ” he said. “We’re not unique.”
Registration included participants from a handful of states outside of Nebraska including New Hampshire, Connecticut, Ohio and Colorado.
Mary Lanning is the Half Hastings presenting sponsor, and Hastings Ford Lincoln is the title sponsor of the cancer walk.
“We’ve had a big response from the sponsors, and I think part of it has to do with the fundraising for Making Strides for Cancer and raising money for the Morrison Cancer Center,” Florek said. “The sponsors have really stepped up. Our registrations are down just a little bit.”
Susan Meeske, chief development officer for the Mary Lanning Foundation, wrote in an email response to questions that the cancer walk will include a cancer survivor talk at the beginning of the walk at 10:30 a.m.
Survivors also will have the opportunity to thank a caregiver by giving them a flower before the walk.
Mary Lanning sees this as an opportunity for families to celebrate or remember a loved one. Signs are available to recognize loved ones.
“Scott Bokelman from Hastings Ford Lincoln came to us with the idea for the cancer walk,” Meeske wrote. “He had done a walk similar to this in Wyoming for many years. After growing that event in Saratoga, he was diagnosed with cancer himself. As a cancer survivor, these events have new personal meaning to him. He brought us this idea and we knew that our patients and their families would like to have a way to raise money for the Morrison Cancer Center.”
The event will raise money for a vein visualizer that helps find the best vein for intravenous infusions.
“We are grateful for Hastings Ford Lincoln’s partnership through a financial commitment and supplying so many of their team to be volunteers on the day of their event,” Meeske wrote. “They are incredibly strong partners for Mary Lanning Healthcare and the community of Hastings.”
Volunteers still are needed for Half Hastings. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Sullivan at bsullivan@marylanning.org.
“Of course we always need volunteers, but the sponsors have been really good to us this year,” Florek said.
