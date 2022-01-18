FRANKLIN — Nebraska State Patrol officers worked with sheriff’s deputies from Franklin and Webster counties to arrest one person and recover a stolen vehicle near here following a pursuit Monday morning, NSP reported.
About 8:40 a.m. Monday, state troopers received a report of a vehicle theft that had just occurred near Doniphan. The stolen vehicle was a Ford F-150 pickup equipped with an onboard tracking system, the patrol said in a news release.
Ford tracked the vehicle to a location in Webster County, where deputies located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. A trooper positioned himself in front of the pursuit, which was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 136 near Franklin.
As the suspect vehicle approached the trooper’s location, it voluntarily stopped. Troopers and deputies then took the suspect into custody without further incident.
The driver, Othon Robles, 25, of Grand Island, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges are pending. He was lodged in Hall County Jail.
