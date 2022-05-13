CLAY CENTER — Cliff Hettie of Clay Center wanted to bring in a lawnmower but changed his mind after seeing a wall of dust charging at him Thursday afternoon as a severe storm tore through the county.
He couldn’t see into the dust cloud and retreated back into the house.
He and his wife, Dotti, said they no longer have to imagine the dust storms their ancestors battled during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.
“It was very much a rolling thick dust cloud,” Cliff said. “It must be what it was like in the ‘30s. We’ve lived here a long time and never seen anything like it.”
The also lost power for a couple hours until South Central Public Power could restore lines downed in the storm.
Cleaning up on Friday morning, the Hetties found downed tree branches, but nothing damaged underneath the tree. The couple considered themselves lucky in light of the buildings that collapsed only blocks away to the east and west.
To the east, John Holmann lost a steel pole building where he kept sheep and dogs for training.
The sheep weren’t in the building at the time, but one dog was in a kennel as the storm blew through. Winds lifted some poles on the south end out of the ground while those to the north snapped off the foundation. Pieces of the destroyed building were thrown around the property and into a tree.
“I think it was too open,” he said. “It had a big opening on the south and it worked against me here.”
Holmann said the dog was able to escape the collapsing building and was found several blocks away. Holmann got call from a friend that the dog was seen several blocks away shortly after the storm ravaged the area.
His dog training operation will likely be handicapped for about a year with the current wait time on building materials.
On the western edge of town, a grain bin at the Aurora Cooperative Elevator toppled into the nearby street, blocking the street and knocking over a brick-surrounded mailbox.
Tim Lewis, Clay County Emergency Manager, said the pieces of the grain bin had to be pushed off the road to open it back up.
The storm’s strong winds collapsed buildings, felled tree limbs, overturned pivots and caused more damage through Clay County.
Numerous pivots in the Clay Center area overturned along with five flipped in the Sutton area, he said. An agribusiness grain bin in Saronville also was damaged.
Damage wasn’t limited to static structures either.
Lewis said a semi toppled on U.S. Highway 6 just east of Highway 14. The driver wasn’t injured
Near Sutton, a driver was caught on the road as the dust storm came through and got disoriented. The driver drove into a field where the vehicle ended up disabled in standing water. The driver wasn’t injured.
Lewis said some areas lost power as broken tree branches knocked down power lines, but South Central Public Power sent crews out to restore power before long. On Friday, workers came out to assess lines in the area.
“There were a lot of communities without power,” he said. “They got out to restore power to us quickly. They are a great community partner.”
