A large storm front approached from the northwest and caused significant damage to homes, vehicles, and properties within Adams County Tuesday night.
Watches and warnings began to filter in the late afternoon, and the track of the storm had already produced a history of large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.
According to a news release from Adams County Emergency Management Director Ron Pughes, the storm approached the northwest corner of Adams County shortly after 8:30 p.m. Adams County Emergency Management activated the emergency operations center and monitored radar, radios, emergency traffic, and storm reports from the communications center located at Fire Station 1 at 1313 N. Hastings Ave.
The City of Hastings' Street Department and Parks and Recreation Department are working on tree limb cleanup from the storm.
The street department is working to condition roadways to ensure the safety of Hastings drivers’ while temporarily blocking off streets where fallen limbs and branches have created hazards.
The Parks and Recreation Department is prioritizing the cleanup of limbs from roadways to restore routes for drivers and emergency vehicles.
Crews are working to remove large fallen or dangerous limbs from terrace trees as they are able.
There will be no debris pickup by the city as a result of this storm, and citizens are reminded of the Hastings Landfill hours: Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Due to the intense wind and large hail reported, Adams County Emergency Management sounded the outdoor warning sirens at 8:53 p.m. The dangerous conditions and life-threatening potential warranted the sounding of the Outdoor Warning Sirens.
As a reminder, outdoor warning sirens are not tornado sirens specifically. The intent of the outdoor warning sirens is to instruct those outdoors to seek shelter indoors and tune into local media sources for more information.
Outdoor warning sirens are not meant to notify those who are already indoors or taking shelter.
Damages appear to be narrowed to the northwest portion of Adams County, around 42nd Street and Adams Central, areas surrounding the airport, and some homes and structures within the city limits of Hastings.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone who received damages to their property should report it immediately to their insurance agent. Pughes advised against hiring any company until the insurance company authorizes it, and never pay a contractor upfront.
He urged property owners to do their research and ensure that the contractor is reputable, insured, and has references.
Tuesday's storms covered a broad swath of Tribland. According to a compilation from the National Weather Service, reported high winds included 75 miles per hour southeast of Davenport at 9:45 p.m.; 71 mph southeast of Ruskin at 9:49; 71 mph southeast of Fairmont at 8:51; and 70 mph north of Glenvil at 9 p.m.
Largest hail diameters included 2.5 inches one mile northeast of Hastings at 8:50 p.m.; 2-2.5 inches one mile north of Hastings at 8:54 p.m.; 1.75 inches in Hastings and at the NWS office north of town in that same timeframe; and 1.75 inches west of Inland at 9 p.m.
Broken windows and damaged siding and screens were reported at multiple locations northwest of Hastings. Tree damage was reported in the Clay Center area and in Hubbell.
Rainfall amounts for the 24-hour period that ended 7 a.m. Wednesday included 2.18 inches southeast of Fairmont, 1.45 southwest of Glenvil, 1.26 southwest of Deshler, 1.2 northeast of Hebron, 1.18 west of Hastings, .97 northeast of Blue Hill, .70 southeast of Guide Rock, and .64 east of Minden.
