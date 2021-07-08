ACM 2020 New Male Artist of the Year Riley Green is becoming renowned for his song-writing skills with a reputation for bringing country music back to its roots.
The Jacksonville, Alabama, native will perform July 16 during Adams County Fairfest with special guest DJ Bridwell.
Tickets are available at adamscountyfairgrounds.com.
Green, 32, was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and Southern Gospel music.
He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall.
Green shared the stage with his grandfather and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come, reflecting on the experiences of a young Southern man trying to find his place in the world.
Before he was a recording artist, Green was a contestant on the CMT reality show “Redneck Island.” He released a self-titled EP in 2013, followed by additional EPs in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
He signed to the Big Machine Label Group in 2018.
His 2018 EP “In a Truck Right Now” introduced his mixture of outlaw-rebellion and respect for tradition across his self-penned four tracks, including his debut No. 1 hit single “There Was This Girl.”
His follow-up single “In Love By Now” is currently ascending country radio from his 2019 EP “Get That Man a Beer,” which reached No. 8 on the Billboard magazine Heatseeking chart.
The EP serves as a second collection of songs, co-written by Green and produced by Dann Huff, giving fans a preview of his forthcoming debut album.
Rolling Stone Country, Taste of Country, Whiskey Riff, Sounds Like Nashville and iHeartRadio among others have all named Riley an “Artist to Watch,” in addition to being selected as a CMT “Listen Up Artist” and one of MusicRow’s 2019 “Next Big Things.”
Green released his first full-length album “Different ’Round Here” later in 2019.
“I Wish Grandpas Never Died” was released in August 2019 as the third single on “Different ’Round Here.”
Also in 2019, Green was selected to be a member of the Opry’s NextStage Program, fulfilling his childhood dream of performing on the Grand Ole Opry, and made his national TV debut on NBC’s “Today,” all while headlining his “Outlaws like Us Tour,” which included multiple sold-out stops.
In addition to his own successful headline dates, Green previously hit the road with Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley and Jon Pardi.
He joins Dierks Bentley’s “Beers on Me Tour” beginning Aug. 13 in Salt Lake City.
