Street closure planned for Yost Avenue
A street closure will occur on Yost Avenue on Aug. 8 beginning at 8 a.m.
The closure will extend from 33rd to 39th streets, and is expected to last about one week.
Access will be available for local traffic for businesses and properties in this area.
The closure will occur as a new fire line is installed.
