Sixteen Street between St. Joseph Avenue and Kansas avenues will temporary close for viaduct and street work beginning on Monday, according to a press release from the city of Hastings issued Friday afternoon.
In December 2021, the Hastings City Council awarded a contract to United Contractors, Inc. from Johnston, Iowa, to demolish the viaduct.
The project includes the removal of the viaduct, construction of 16th Street, sidewalk, parking areas, earthwork and more.
As part of the agreement, the entire project is required to be substantially completed by Sept. 1, 2022, with final completion by Oct. 1, 2022.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and plan to use alternate routes.
The city says it appreciates the public's patience during this period of inconvenience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.