In the two contested Adams County Board of Commissioners Republican primary races, incumbent Michael Stromer defeated Steven Stec in District 1 and challenger Tim Reams defeated incumbent Dale Curtis in District 5.
In District 1, which includes east Hastings, incumbent Stromer won with 301 votes, or 63.24% of the total cast according to unofficial results from the Adams County Clerk’s Office. Stec received 173, or 36.34% of the total cast.
There were two write-in votes.
In District 5, which includes south Hastings, Reams won with 201 votes, or 59.12% of the total cast. Curtis received 139 votes, or 40.88% of the total cast.
No Democrat filed in either race, so Stromer likely has won a third term in office and Reams will take office in January 2023.
“Obviously with another term there’s a lot more work to do in the next four years,” Stromer said. “I hope to get everything completed that I started here in this last year with updating the buildings. I definitely will have the time now, the way it looks. I can’t say that it was not a stress-free primary. Much appreciation to Steve Stec for stepping up and running, it takes a lot of effort to do that.”
After serving on the Building, Grounds and Equipment Committee for his six years on the board, Stromer has chaired that committee since January 2021.
For the last 13 years, Stec and his wife, Donna, have owned and operated TriCity Towing & Asset Recovery LLC in Hastings.
In District 5, Curtis was seeking a third full term after being initially appointed to the board.
“I would’ve liked to have gotten another term, but I wish Tim well,” Curtis said.
Reams owns his own company, T&L Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. Having grown up in Hastings, he previously worked 18 years as an engineer for ConAgra while living in Alabama.
“I’m just happy that people came out and voted for me,” Reams said. “I can’t ask for more than that. I think it went really, really well. It sounds like people do want a change.”
He looks forward to the challenge.
“I’m just going to get my feet wet and find out exactly what’s going on,” he said. “I just want to get the experience. I really want to listen to what people have to say and what they need is what the whole goal is.”
At the county level, several officials ran for re-election unopposed, so their names didn’t appear on the primary ballot and they advanced directly to the general election.
They include District 7 County Commissioner Joe Patterson, County Assessor Jackie Russell, County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss, County Clerk Ramona Thomas, Clerk of the District Court Amanda Bauer, County Surveyor Joshua Grummert and County Treasurer Melanie Curry. Grummert is a Democrat, and all the rest are Republicans.
Incumbent Register of Deeds Rachel Ormsby, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Byron Morrow.
Both will advance to the November general election, so their names didn’t appear on the primary ballot, either.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.