Remembering his impact on his family and community, mourners celebrated the life of Darrel Stromer on Tuesday at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
The 88-year-old Juniata resident died April 2 at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Stromer’s pastor, the Rev. Joel Remmers, officiated at the service.
No matter the need, Remmers said, Stromer always was ready and willing to help.
He helped with snow removal. He provided leveling services when the church prepared to pour concrete for a new parking lot. He loaned out a van when a group of kids needed it for a mission trip.
“He did all kinds of work around here,” Remmers said. “He loved his God. He loved his church. He loved his community.”
And Stromer’s community extended well past the church. His volunteered time, hard work, vision and generosity helped make events at the Adams County Fairgrounds succeed.
He was a longtime volunteer and board member with the Adams County Agricultural Society, helping with the pro rodeo, the state high school finals rodeo, and Adams County FairFest.
Stromer was president of the Adams County Fair Foundation, past captain of the Juniata Volunteer Fire Department, and an organizing member of the Oregon Trail Rodeo when the event was brought back in 1992.
“He loved working and being around at the fairgrounds,” said Dave Timperley of Lincoln, Stromer’s son-in-law. “He was a mainstay out there. He was always giving in so many ways.”
Lee Hogan, chairman of the Adams County Board of Commissioners, said last week that he was associated with Stromer for 20 years on the fair board.
“There’s not a person who is more committed to this community,” Hogan said. “He will be missed terribly by the organizations in this town. There is nobody who contributed more than Darrel Stromer.”
Stromer was born May 7, 1934, and graduated from Juniata High School in 1952. He received a degree in diesel mechanics from Milford Trade School.
Stromer married Marilyn Gangwish on June 20, 1954, at Juniata Community Church in Juniata.
He owned and operated Stromer Land Leveling for 65 years and also farmed throughout Adams County. Stromer was a charter member of Nebraska Land Improvement Contractors of America.
“After he and Marilyn married, the bank in Kenesaw finally gave him a loan for his first scraper,” Remmers said. “From there … he has literally reshaped the face of south central Nebraska.”
But even with all he did in the community, Stromer always made time for his family.
His grandson, Eric Timperley, said he grew up in Lincoln, yet he and his siblings became country kids because of time spent at his grandparents’ home. He learned how to shuck corn, shoot a BB gun and drive utility vehicles there.
“It was always a joy when we were going to Grandpa and Grandma Stromer’s,” he said.
After he was grown, Timperley brought his own children to experience country life at the Stromers’ residence.
“I am so grateful that my kids were able to enjoy my grandpa, that they were able to experience the things I did growing up.”
Memorials are being directed to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Foundation or Adams County Fair Foundation.
Remmers said Stromer made a sizable impact on the community, which others should emulate.
“I believe that when Darrel got to Heaven, he heard Jesus say the words, ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant,’ ” Remmers said. “He led a good example for the rest of us.”
