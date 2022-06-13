Crowds were strong and competition was exhilarating in what will be, at least in the short term, the last Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo in Hastings.
The Nebraska High School Rodeo season concluded Sunday with the high school finals on the Adams County Fairgrounds. Rodeo athletes from across the Cornhusker State competed in two go-rounds on Friday and Saturday and the short go-round on Sunday.
The top four contestants in each of 15 events were determined, and they will go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming, July 17-23.
“It’s really fun to watch them when I can watch them,” said Patrick Niles, state high school rodeo chairman. “They’re great kids. They’re great athletes, and they give it their all. It’s just fun to watch them get better as the years go by, too, because a lot of them you see when they’re freshmen all the way to seniors.”
This would’ve been the 20th year for the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo in Hastings except it was held in Burwell in 2020.
“It means a lot,” Niles said of Hastings playing host to the event. “It’s great to have all these kids from around the state and their families here for three, four, five days. They bring a lot of money to the town and impact the community really good.”
Burwell won the bid to play host to the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo the next two years.
Niles said he anticipates the Ag Society bidding for the rodeo again in two years.
“Just the impact it’s had on the community, I see the board in two years wanting to bid it again,” he said.
The 2021-22 champions are the following:
- Spencer Denaeyer of Mullen, bareback riding
- Makayla Wray of Ord, pole bending and breakaway roping
- Coy Johnston of Stapleton, steer wrestling
- Monte Bailey of Seneca, saddle bronc riding
- Sid Miller of Merna, tie-down roping
- Libby Hegeman of Arlington, goat tying
- Brent Charlton and North Platte and Jate Saults of Big Springs, team roping, header and heeler
- Anna Clark of Thedford, barrel racing
- Cooper Kursave of Arcadia, bull riding
- Tatum Olson of Bloomfield, reined cow horse
- Bo Bushhousen of St. Libory, boys cutting
- Whitney Jennings of Seneca, girls cutting
- Cale Buss of Atkinson, light rifle
- Tanner Ellis of Minden, trap shooting
Boys rookie of the year went to Koltdyn Heath of Minden, and girls rookie of the year is Reagan McIntyre of Grand Island. McIntyre also won the girls’ all-around title; for the second year, Cooper Bass of Brewster is the year-end boys all-around champion.
Kylie Lancaster of Hastings was crowned as the 2022-23 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo queen.
“I think it’s great that Hastings has a cowgirl that is representing the state of Nebraska,” Niles said.
He was thankful for the help from volunteers as well as his fellow Adams County Agricultural Society members. He was appreciative of crowds at the event, as well.
“I thought they were really good,” he said. “I thought they were better than years past.”
Local organizers work to provide activities for the rodeo participants while they are in Hastings.
“The kids really enjoy being able to go to the water park or the YMCA and having stuff to do between the rodeos,” Niles said.
Makayla Wray, the pole bending and breakaway champion, came into her junior year of state finals in second and third place in her three events, and left a state champion in two of them.
The 17-year-old cowgirl, a soon-to-be senior at Ord High School this fall, called her three days at state finals “amazing.”
Wray was cheering for her friend Gracey Taylor in the poles, but when Taylor knocked over a pole to get a five-second penalty in the short round, it opened the door for Wray.
“My heart broke for her, but I thought, ‘There’s a chance (for me to win the year-end title),” she said. “Then I went and knocked down a pole.”
But there was no time for reflection; she had to compete in the breakaway roping next.
“You have to have a short memory in rodeo,” Wray said.
She also has qualified for the NHSFR in the team roping; this is her first trip to Nationals.
For the second year in a row, Spencer Denaeyer took home the state saddle bronc riding title.
The 18-year-old, a 2022 graduate of Mullen High School, didn’t do well at the 2021 NHSFR.
“Last year, I went in hot-headed, thinking I was the state champ, I was going to (Nationals), and things were going to be all right,” he said.
He didn’t make the short go at the Nationals; his goals are higher this year.
“I need to have my hammer cocked, and be ready to go,” he said. “My goal is to win it.”
He will attend Odessa College in Texas this fall on a rodeo scholarship and compete collegiately, majoring in ag technology.
Coy Johnston comes from a long line of steer wrestlers, and now he’s won his first state title.
The Stapleton cowboy finished last year’s season in second place, behind his good friend and fellow steer wrestler Dane Pokorny; the two cowboys switched spots this year, with Pokorny finishing as reserve champion.
For Sunday’s short round, Johnston gave it his all.
“I had to make a good run today,” he said. “I just went out there, not safetying up or anything, and beat Dane by a half-point.”
There’s no animosity between the two. “We are really good friends,” Johnston said.
Johnston’s dad, Jason, was a steer wrestler, as were his uncles, Jeff, Chad and Joel.
“If you’re a Johnston,” he joked, “you’re going to be a steer wrestler.”
Hyannis cowboy Monte Bailey won the saddle bronc riding title.
The 2022 Hyannis High School graduate was the only cowboy who made three qualified rides.
He is coming off a knee injury from the football season, where he tore the meniscus and nearly pulled the ligaments off the bone.
“I hurt my knee a while back, so it was a little iffy on my first horse,” he said. “But I just let it all fly and left it out there, and it was pretty fun.” His third ride, in the short round, “wasn’t the prettiest one, but I got through it.”
He will compete for Montana State University in Bozeman this fall on a rodeo scholarship while he attends Gallatin College, majoring in carpentry.
Brent Charlton and Jate Saults teamed up for their first state title in the team roping.
The duo has roped together the past three years; Charlton just finished his junior year at Stapleton High School; Saults is a 2022 graduate of South Platte High School.
Both cowboys also competed in the tie-down roping, and Saults in the light rifle shooting.
This fall, Saults will attend Western Oklahoma State University in Altus on a rodeo scholarship, majoring in ag business.
Anna Clark is just a freshman, but she finished her first year of high school rodeo with a bang. The 15-year-old cowgirl from Thedford won the barrel racing state title.
In the first round, she hit a barrel, adding a five-second penalty to her time.
“I came into the arena, and we were going pretty fast, and I remember thinking, oh, no, we’re going to blow by this barrel,” she said. “So I checked (her mare) up and I shouldn’t have.”
They knocked over the first barrel.
But she redeemed herself, winning the second and third rounds “and today we became state champions,” Clark said, beaming.
“I wanted this all season, and I’ve worked for it a lot,” she said. “It feels good. It feels really good.”
For complete results, visit http://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com/results. For more information on the state finals and the NHSFR, www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com and www.nhsra.com.
Nebraska high school qualifiers for the 2022 National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming, July 17-23.
Bareback riding
Champion: Spencer Denayer, Seneca
2. Tate Miller, Springview
3. Koltdyn Heath, Minden
4. Tanner Drueke, Sutherland
Alternate: Cinch Kiger, Overton
Barrel racing
Champion: Anna Clark, Thedford
2. Hailey Witte, Crookston
3. Taci Flinn, Arcadia
4. Camryn Kocian, Brainard
Alternate: Mekenna Fisher, Hershey
Boys cutting
Champion: Bo Bushhousen, St. Libory
2. Cooper Bass, Brewster
3. Trey Vance, Inavale
4. Devin Konicek, Burwell
Alternate: Dakota Storer, Arthur
Breakaway roping
Champion: Makayla Wray, Ord
2. Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
3. Whitney Jennings, Seneca
4. Shayda Vaughn, Hershey
Alternate: Kieley Walz, Ainsworth
Bull riding
Champion:. Cooper Kursave, Arcadia
2. Hunter Boydston, Grover, Colo.
3. Jason Ducker-Kursave, Arcadia
4. Tanner Drueke, Sutherland
Alternate: Brady Painter, Ainsworth
Girls cutting
Champion: Whitney Jennings, Seneca
2. Mekenna Fisher, Hershey
3. Brooke Forre, Newman Grove
4. Emma Pearson, Broken Bow
Alternate: Peyton Fisher, Hershey
Goat tying
Champion:. Libby Hegeman, Arlington
2. Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
3. Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis
4. Emma Warren, Thedford
Alternate: Laney Hoier, Herman
Pole bending
Champion: Makayla Wray, Ord
2. Gracey Taylor, Valentine
3. Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
4. Raina Swanson, Genoa
Alternate: Emma Pearson, Broken Bow
Reined cow horse
Champion: Tatum Olson, Bloomfield
2. Charlie Bortner, McCook
3. Tucker Gillespie, McCook
4. Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff
Alternate: Jayda Meyring, Alliance
Saddle bronc riding
Champion: Monte Bailey, Lakeside
2. Leif Meidell, Harrison
3. Augustus Painter, Ainsworth
4. Carson Jones, Neligh
Alternate: Everett Blackburn, Bartlett
Steer wrestling
Champion: Coy Johnston, Stapleton
2. Dane Pokorny, Stapleton
3. Wyatt Reichenberg, Harrisburg
4. Taydon Gorsuch, Gering
Alternate: Beau Wiebelhaus, Springview
Team roping
Champions: Brent Charlton, North Platte, and Jate Saults, Big Springs
2. Cooper Bass, Brewster and Zack Bradley, Brewster
3. Makayla Wray, Ord and Brady Renner, Ericson
4. Carter Anderson, Merriman and Sage Schrunk, Valentine
Tie-down roping
Champion: Sid Miller, Merna
2. Jate Saults, Big Springs
3. Cooper Phillips, Burwell
4. Carter Anderson, Merriman
Alternate: Seth Glass, Central City
All results unofficial.
