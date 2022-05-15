Relaxing and taking time to recharge will be crucial as students step into life, Holly Bosley told the graduating students at Hastings College Saturday during the commencement ceremony at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Bosley, a biology and psychology major from Longmont, Colorado, was selected by a vote of the senior class to be the senior speaker at the ceremony. She played on the women’s soccer team and is a member of the Beta Beta Beta biology honorary and Alpha Chi. She has accepted a position with the Hastings College Human Performance team as a graduate assistant.
She said there is a lot of pressure on students as they become adults forced to make their way in the world.
She recalled having a mental breakdown and a conversation with the head soccer coach who encouraged her to stop and smell the roses. Although she took it literally at first, she said the message was to find ways to relax.
“She was reminding me that life is so much more than just working,” Bosley said. “You don’t have to just be productive to be a human being.”
Bosley said her faith offers her a way to recharge from the stresses of life. She shared Psalms 23: “ ‘The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want. He leads beside still waters. He lays me down in green pastures. He restores my soul.’
“That is what restores my soul,” she said. “If I go into any activity with God at my side, I know that I will be at peace. I will be relaxed.”
For others, it could be something other than faith. It could be blowing glass in the glass studio or going out on a run. It might be reading a book or playing video games.
The important part is maintaining a balance in life to avoid being overworked without relief.
“As we leave here today, when you get stressed about life, remember to stop and smell the roses,” she said.
Richard Lloyd, executive president of Hastings College, gave the charge to the Class of 2022. The class included 175 students receiving bachelor’s degrees and seven master of arts in teaching graduates.
Lloyd recalled an essay he had written at age 11 predicting he would attend Hastings College, join a sporting team and own a bowling alley. While many of his fifth-grade predictions didn’t come true, he did graduate from Hastings College in 1985.
“I can still remember what it was like to be sitting where you are and knowing that I had successfully completed my degree in Hastings,” he said. “I remember that feeling of in-betweenness that you must be feeling right now, both beginnings and endings all at the same time.”
He said the college’s mission is to graduate curious, creative, caring students who thrive as citizens of their local and global community. He said the pursuit of the good and the true is a lifelong journey, not just for the years attending Hastings College.
“For the rest of today and all days to follow, the world is going to need your care, your concern, your joyous spirit, your abundant laughter and your creativity,” he said. “You are called and prepared to make a difference in the lives of others.”
