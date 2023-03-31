Students are making improvements to the community garden area at the Hastings Middle School while gaining firsthand construction experience, spurred by an anonymous donation.
Casey Martin, a sixth-grade science teacher at the Hastings Middle School, said a local donor made an anonymous donation to add an outbuilding behind the school, near the greenhouse and community garden.
“They wanted to make sure it was student-involved,” Martin said. “It’s a phenomenal project and a lot of educational opportunities.”
Part of the building will be used to provide additional classroom space and part will be used for storage. It will include a porch that can serve as an observation area as well. Martin said there are plans to add a rainwater collection component in the future.
Construction on the building started at the beginning of the school year with help and input from Jayson Stoddard, HMS science teacher, and Mike Trindle, HMS industrial technology teacher.
Daniel Birnie, an industrial technology teacher at Hastings Senior High School, led a group of junior and senior students in the project from the ground up.
Students prepared the ground and poured concrete. They crafted the frame and added a roof. They will install siding and help with running electrical wires through the structure.
“Students have done everything,” Birnie said.
The goal is to get the exterior of the building finished by the end of the semester.
Next year, Birnie has other projects in mind for students during warm weather, but the next upper-level construction class will return.
“Once it gets cold out, we can come back and put the finishing touches on this,” he said.
Lewis Marino, a senior in the class, said it has been a valuable learning experience.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “Kids get to learn how to build stuff on their own. Because of this class, I started a construction business of my own.”
In addition to the benefits students receive in working on the construction of the project, Martin said HMS students also will be able to use the space for social-emotional support needs.
“We just really want that space to be a place all students can use but also the community as well,” he said. “It’s a pretty unique space.”
Alongside the new building, Martin also applied for and received a grant to add a wheelchair-accessible observation deck where people in the community will be able to use bird scopes to view wildlife. They also are looking to add a natural playscape and two mud stations for children to be able to have fun in an outdoor environment.
In April, more community members will visit the area on Monday evenings for community garden nights. For more information on the garden, visit the group’s Facebook page: HMS Garden.
“We will invite the public to come,” Martin said. “Our goal is just to allow everyone to come out and enjoy the space.”
