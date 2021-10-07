Lack of affordable rental options, aging trees and recycling options were among the various topics discussed during a brainstorming session with a group of college students developing a plan to improve the Hastings community on Wednesday.
Students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture visited the city to talk to residents about the community. Breaking down the conversations into five stations, members of the public rotated around the room to visit the groups of students, each discussing a different topic.
Belinda Fowler, community regional planning instructor at UNL, said students did some initial research into a variety of topics and developed questions for the session, but sometimes the responses changed the conversation.
“That’s what we wanted,” she said. “We wanted this to be stakeholder-driven.”
Following the group discussions, the students presented their findings to the audience.
One group asked what people liked about Hastings and answers included Fisher Fountain, Lake Hastings, Heartwell Park and the revitalization of the downtown area.
Students reported citizens were proud of the community and were interested in finding ways to improve it.
A group tasked with finding the best area for growth found there were plenty of opportunities to make the city better from within the current boundaries as opposed to growing outward.
Concerns from the community included a shortage of rental property, trash being discarded, limited recycling options, limited public transportation and aging trees.
Marty Stange, environmental supervisor for the city, said he was glad to see a variety of people attend the meeting to offer input.
He said the project is a unique learning opportunity for the students.
“It’s good experience for them,” he said.
Twenty-one undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in courses with the Community and Regional Planning program are participating in the semester-long project in lieu of traditional coursework assigned in class. The program is to create a deliverable environmental plan that will address community concerns and benefit a rural Nebraska community.
The city of Hastings and the UNL College of Architecture collaborated on the project with grant funding provided by Rural Prosperity Nebraska.
Lisa Parnell-Rowe, director of development services for the city, said the project helps the students learn while giving the city additional insight as it looks to develop a new comprehensive plan.
Rachel Hines, a UNL undergraduate student in the area of Environmental Planning and Policies, said she read an article that mentioned a grant from Rural Prosperity Nebraska and wanted to pursue it. She said the grant originally paired a student with an instructor, but they were able to modify it to encompass the entire class.
It was also a quick process. She learned about the grant around the first of September, and the deadline was Sept. 15.
Fowler thanked city officials for being so accommodating on such short notice.
For the next step, students will work in smaller groups to propose ideas for the planning process based on Wednesday’s conversations.
Team leads will travel to Hastings for an on-site community assessment as part of the process, and a second public meeting is planned for December where the students will present findings and research.
Hines said students will benefit from the hands-on experience gained through the process.
“I feel like the in-person experience is great,” she said. “It gives you a purpose to your assignment.”
