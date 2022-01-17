Entrepreneurship is bolstered by being intentional with time and the outlook people take while finding their purpose.
That was the message of a group with the Engler Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who visited St. Cecilia High School Monday.
Tom Field, director of the program, said the goal is to empower students to find their purpose and offered tips to make it happen.
He predicted at least one of the students in the audience would go on to develop a company that can change the world.
“Don’t let anybody tell you you’re too young,” he said. “You don’t have to wait to start.”
As an example, Field pointed to Paul Engler, an entrepreneur who got his start as a boy in the small town of Bassett.
Field said Engler’s father owned a service station but the young Engler decided his passion was in livestock.
His father thought it was a passing whim and purchased a dairy cow, believing the ensuing work would dissuade the boy.
Instead, young Engler committed to the task and eventually added a few more cows to his herd. He also started working at the local stockyard and continued to learn about animal care.
At the age of 12, a herd of cattle he believed to be undervalued was being sold at auction at the stockyard and the boy bought the lot of 100 cows. When time came to pay for the herd, he was asked how he intended to pay for the cattle. Engler said he didn’t have the money so he would have to borrow it from the stockyard.
They arranged terms for the loan and the boy took the herd home, distressing his mother who expected her husband to be upset when he returned from a business trip.
Once he returned, Engler’s father instead told the young boy he was proud of him, but wanted to go to the bank to get a better deal on the loan.
From that initial success, Engler graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in agriculture and later moved to Texas where he founded Cactus Feeders, one of the largest cattle-feeding operations in the United States.
In 2010, the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation made a gift to UNL to establish a student program to focus on entrepreneurship.
The Engler Entrepreneurship Program was created to empower enterprise builders in the courageous pursuit of their purpose. The faith-based entrepreneurship program can be included with any other major at the college and helps connect students looking to make a difference.
“We believe that the world gets changed by people of faith who take action,” Field said.
In order to find their purpose, the group encouraged students to take stock of how their time is used and evaluate which pursuits were most worthy.
Brock Vetick, a senior student in the Engler program, said everyone has the same 24 hours in a day. The only difference is how those hours are allocated.
“We decide what we say yes to do with that time and what we say no to,” he said. “All those seemingly small decisions add up.”
After pursuing science throughout high school, Vetick became heavily involved in the subject when he started at UNL. But after a couple years, he realized he felt alone and didn’t enjoy science anymore.
A friend suggested he look at the Engler program, and Vetick later decided to change his educational pursuits, which led to a more fulfilling experience within the Engler program.
Another Engler program student, Amanda Most, encouraged the St. Cecilia students to look at where they spend their time and make sure it’s important to them. Like many students, Most said she was constantly busy with a plethora of activities in high school. She felt she had to add as many extracurricular activities to her resumé as possible.
She said her biggest lessons learned in the Engler program were how important it is to say no and being comfortable with fewer activities on her resumé. She said it is more important to gain knowledge or skills from the experience of activities than simply to add to a list.
To that end, Halle Ramsey, an Engler alumna and graduate student at UNL, suggested thinking of time as a resource. Being intentional on when time is used can help focus a person’s efforts.
“You should invest your time instead of just spending it,” she said.
Along with time, Field encouraged students to get into the right mindset as they look to God for their purpose.
He shared a parable of two farmers affected by a drought. Both turned to God to pray for a solution.
One farmer prayed and then waited, hoping for the rain to come. The other farmer prayed and then started preparing his field, trusting that the rain was coming. Once it did, he was ready to make the most of it.
Instead of waiting for things to happen, Field said, students should take action to be ready for any opportunities God puts before them.
“You get to write your story,” he said. “What story will you write for your children and grandchildren?”
