In an effort keep kids active and healthy, about 300 fourth-graders attended Nebraska Kids Fitness and Nutrition Day o xxxxxxx n Tuesday at the Hastings Family YMCA 18th Street location.

“Fourth grade is a good age to teach students about ways to stay active and healthy,” said Lauren Shackelford, who coordinated the event for the South Heartland District Health Department. “It’s an exciting time to be talking to them about these things.”

