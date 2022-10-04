In an effort keep kids active and healthy, about 300 fourth-graders attended Nebraska Kids Fitness and Nutrition Day o xxxxxxx n Tuesday at the Hastings Family YMCA 18th Street location.
“Fourth grade is a good age to teach students about ways to stay active and healthy,” said Lauren Shackelford, who coordinated the event for the South Heartland District Health Department. “It’s an exciting time to be talking to them about these things.”
Students from 10 schools in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties visited about 20 stations through the YMCA during the event. Participating schools included Adams Central, Blue Hill, Hawthorne, Lawrence-Nelson, Red Cloud, Sandy Creek, Silver Lake, St. Michael's, Watson and Zion Classical Academy.
“It’s great to see kids from different schools,” said Callie Good, a fourth-grader from Hawthorne.
On the basketball courts and in nearby rooms, 14 physical activity stations included jump rope, soccer shots and kick-boxing.
Half the participants rotated through the physical activity stations while the other half visited the tennis courts where nutrition stations taught about energy balance, understanding food labels, fixing healthy snacks, and the importance of food safety and hand-washing. Each lesson was accompanied with a game to reinforce the concepts introduced.
The students switched sides after eating a nutritious sack lunch.
Brooke DeFrain, a fourth-grade teacher at Sandy Creek, said the lunch showcased how students can have healthy snacks in a sack lunch. She said the event helped students learn in an environment different from the classroom.
“I think any time we have the opportunity to introduce ideas about physical activity, it’s good,” she said.
Audrey Petr, a fourth-grader at Sandy Creek, learned about the importance of washing her hands before eating. Her favorite game on the nutrition side was learning about five food groups, where the children raced to put various foods into the proper category.
Lynzee Reiber, a fourth-grade teacher at Hawthorne Elementary, was impressed by the way each station had activities to engage students as they were learning.
“It’s not always easy to make that fun,” she said.
The Nebraska Kids Fitness and Nutrition Day program was developed and funded in part by the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the Nebraska Beef Council. Local agencies helping with the Hastings event include the South Heartland District Health Department, Hastings College, the Hastings Family YMCA, and the Nebraska Extension Nutrition Education Program.
Shackelford thanked the volunteers for their assistance and said they are always looking for more help.
Anyone interested in helping with the event next year can contact Shackelford at 402-462-6211.
For Caitlyn Harris, a student at Hawthorne Elementary, it was nice to be able to have fun and away from the classroom for a day.
“We get to be loud and don’t have to sit at a desk all day,” she said. “And lunch is pretty good.”
