Community members with special needs had a family fun day Friday at the Hastings Evangelical Free Church, organized in large part by Adams Central SkillsUSA students.
Participants had lunch, played bingo and danced as part of the event. Stylized like a school dance, there was a photo area where people could have pictures taken with an instant film camera so guests could take a keepsake with them.
Erin Foster, an 18+ teacher at Hastings High School and vocational coordinator, said students with special needs enjoy participating in the same types of events as their peers.
“It’s an opportunity for our students to experience things that sometimes we don’t have a lot of opportunity to do,” she said. “They had a great time.”
Foster said having the event open to more than just high school students allowed it to serve as a type of reunion for former students who no longer are in school.
Adams Central seniors Dolores Crisler and Maria Martinez organized the event with help of fellow SkillsUSA students and the staff from CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and Goodwill Industries.
Crisler and Martinez started planning in fall of 2022 as a community service project for the SkillsUSA state competition.
Last year, Adams Central SkillsUSA students helped organize a foster care drive and they wanted to do something to serve those with special needs this year.
The idea started off as a simple dance but they added other suggested activities to the mix. They met with a planning committee every week for months to make preparations for the event.
Kate Portenier, SkillsUSA sponsor and Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Adams Central, said it was inspiring to see students work so hard to put on an event for others. That work was in addition to other school activities and jobs.
“I’ve never had a group of 17-year-olds who wanted to help people as much,” she said. “They did it all.”
Martinez said it’s important for the community to have events to include individuals with special needs.
“I’m sad it’s our last year,” Martinez said. “Hopefully, the officers will continue the tradition.”
Crisler said it was a great way for traditional high school students to get an opportunity to work or spend time with those who have any type of disability.
She said they were satisfied by how the event turned out and thankful so many people came out to attend. At first daunted by the task at hand, she said their dedication and support from others made it possible.
“Don’t underestimate high school students,” Crisler said. “I think it was an amazing experience.”
Diane Hull, a teacher at Adams Central, said it was great to see high school students with and without special needs mixing it up on the dance floor.
She was impressed by the work students did to make the event a reality.
“I think the students did an amazing job and I commend them for doing this,” she said.
