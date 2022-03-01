Serese Janssen, a junior at Adams Central High School, always has been interested in aviation and how airplanes work.
“I want to be a pilot in the future,” she said.
To work toward that goal, she decided to learn more about the aerodynamics and mechanics behind getting and keeping airplanes off the ground.
“You start looking and realize how much you don’t know about it,” she said.
Serese taught herself to use a 3-D printing program to build custom propeller blades. She then used an air track to test the efficiency of the different propeller blades.
She compiled her results and outlined them on poster board to share with others. She wanted to let everyone know aviation isn’t boring.
Serese was among students from six schools who gathered Tuesday at the Hastings Museum for the Nebraska Junior Academy of Sciences Central Regional Science Fair 2022.
Organized by Hastings College, the event historically has been hosted by the college on campus.
Neil Heckman, science fair director, said organizers decided to try a change of venue following a year of virtual presentations forced on them due to the pandemic.
He said students were able to enjoy an educational film followed by a digital scavenger hunt through the museum.
“There are more things to have the kids do (at the museum),” he said.
There were 28 competitors in the junior division of sixth- through eighth-graders and 51 in the senior division for high school students this year. Students present their process and findings to judges, who also can ask questions about the projects.
The top six in each division advance to the state competition in April. With six regions in Nebraska, a total of 36 projects from across the state in each division will be featured at the state event.
Rose Zelinski, a senior from Central City High School, said she enjoys attending the science fair.
Her project was on the dissolving rates of Advil against a generic pain reliever, which is important for people taking the medication as it indicates the speed at which the medicine will work.
She likes being able to show off her work and check out other projects.
“It’s really interesting seeing other people’s work and learning about other people’s projects,” she said. “There are so many different ideas.”
For Maddie Karr, a sophomore at Silver Lake High School, it was a project examining the effects of screen time on grades. Armed with that knowledge, she said, students would be able to adopt new habits to improve their school work.
She collected information from 15 students about screen time and compared it to grades in various subjects over time.
“It had a negative relationship,” she said. “Students with higher screen time showed a lower language grade. It didn’t really have an effect on math.”
Different projects took varying amounts of time to complete.
Adams Central freshmen Evan Frink and Brody Eckhardt spent about five weeks just conducting the tests for their project to evaluate the effect of different types of fertilizers on the production of field corn.
“You can take that into the real world,” Evan said.
But five weeks didn’t provide as much information as they hoped to find. They wished they would have been able to spend more time watching the plants grow to get better results.
And that’s all part of the process, say teachers working with students on the projects.
Chelle Gillan, a teacher in Central City, said students aren’t guaranteed to succeed with an experiment, but they can learn as much from mistakes as they do success.
Students also gain experience in public speaking with the face-to-face interaction with judges.
“It is invaluable as far as the ability to stand up and speak to judges about what they’ve done,” Gillan said.
Jay Cecrle, a teacher at Adams Central, said students learn about the scientific process and think of ways to improve projects. Attending a science fair adds another element to that learning process.
“It’s a good way for the students to share and see diversity in the projects out there,” he said.
Anna Detlefsen, a teacher in Central City, said the science fair creates community among students, who can come from various backgrounds and interests.
“It’s fun to watch the kids grow,” she said. “It’s fun to see a wide variety of kids involved in science.”
Winners in the junior division included:
Beau Bonifas, a Silver Lake High School student, looked at whether a drone can deliver cubes to cattle.
Central City Public Schools student Amelia Buhlke examined the effectiveness of antimicrobial surface protectors in a school setting to reduce the spread of illness.
Julia Buss, a Central City student, looked at the effect of temperature on mealworm maturation.
Kallan Cox, a student at Sandhills Public Schools, examined cattle weight gain with different feed mixtures.
Silver Lake High School student Makenna Karr researched which breed of cattle steak has the best appearance and taste.
Connor Sutton, a Sandhills Public School student, studied the effect different shoes had on performance during an inclined sprint.
For the senior division, the following students earned top spots:
Addie Buhlke, Central City Public School student, examined the effect of semalutide on the lifespan of fruit flies.
Ella Buhlke, a Central City student, studied the cross-species transmission of a virus between insects.
Serese Janssen, an Adams Central student, looked at how the number of airplane propeller blades affects efficiency.
Dylan Janzen and Nick Conant, Adams Central students, examined the possibility of building a solar panel using recycled solar cells.
Lauree Pickinpaugh, a Central City student, studied whether a damage suppressor protein could help repair DNA double strand breaks.
Jerzie Schindler, a Central City student, examined a new way to grow and isolate antimicrobial compounds.
