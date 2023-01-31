Students engaged in their schools’ social media platforms shared ideas and discussed promoting positive messages online Tuesday during Social Media Team Day at Educational Service Unit No. 9.
Sixty-eight students from nine school districts participated in the inaugural event, a concept sparked by student request.
Amy Schultz, a professional learning specialist at ESU 9, said a couple students reached out during a separate project on social media and requested some kind of collaborative event with other schools. Although most ESU services are designed for educators, this was a way to engage students directly.
“This is important because it’s really driven by students,” she said. “It’s all about student empowerment.”
As more high school students are engaged in helping to manage social media platforms for their institutions, Schultz said, hosting a meeting of those students can enhance their brands.
“I feel like students should be part of the storytellers for their schools,” she said. “It’s important for them to grow and learn about their social media brands.”
Koen Johnson, a junior at Doniphan-Trumbull High School, said he enjoys the freedom in social media and seeing others interact with content. He said it was great to meet students with similar interests through the day.
“We get to learn from other schools,” he said.
Students also learned from the firsthand experience of Dante Boelhower, an Adams Central High School graduate who now earns a living through photography, videography and graphic design, and connects with clients using social media.
The 20-year-old graduated from high school in 2021 and works with multiple downtown Hastings businesses in his company, Dante Boelhower Media. He also has worked with Bubbl’r to help introduce a new flavor.
With the importance of social media to businesses of all types, Boelhower said, it’s encouraging to see students wanting to learn more about its use.
“Social media is such a great avenue to express yourself and showcase your talents,” he said. “You can use it as a tool and catalyst to make connections.”
Cayce Barey, a junior at Superior High School, runs the student leadership Instagram account at her school. She was encouraged by Boelhower’s story.
“It proves you don’t have to come from a big city to do something with your life,” she said.
Jeremy Borer, the digital media teacher at Sandy Creek High School, said the event allowed students and staff from different schools to share ideas and learn from each other. He said providing guidance on being positive digital citizens is crucial because social media will play a large part in the lives of students.
“The careers in this area are huge,” he said. “The opportunities are really endless.”
