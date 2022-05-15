The graduation of the Class of 2022 was an amalgamation of efforts, Pauline Jonglertham said in her senior address Sunday at the Hastings High School graduation.
She said that the students’ success wouldn’t have been possible without the support provided by the school administration, faculty and family over the years.
“I know that I’m a mosaic of everyone who has ever loved, trusted or believed in me,” she said during the ceremony in the high school’s north gym. “Someone else needed to trust my abilities, and my opinions, and my leadership first before any of me would have been possible. With that, I’d like to give a very, very special thank you to my family.”
Her journey started when her parents and grandparents immigrated from the Philippines and Thailand years ago. Jonglertham recognized the sacrifices her family made to make possible the opportunities presented in her life.
She said life is a constant exercise in gratitude and humility. She said it’s important to invest in others and encourage their achievements.
“With that, you can only hope to do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” she said. “I know you all can push this narrative forward into wherever you go and whatever you do. I wish you all the very, very best.”
Jonglertham was one of eight seniors selected to speak at the graduation ceremony by various departments within the school.
Principal Thomas Szlanda said factors in their selection included displaying outstanding character and effort, overcoming tremendous obstacles and displaying excellence in their department.
Other speakers among the class of 264 graduates were Hunter Anderson, Emma Consbruck, McKinsey Long, Hannah Reynolds, Marbella Rocha Orta, Briannah Stromer and Karson Weiss.
Anderson, the student council president, said he is proud of the variety of accomplishments the Class of 2022 achieved during their high school years.
“If I were to list all of our accomplishments, we would be here all week, but to mention none of them would be a disservice to our tenacity,” he said.
He pointed to the softball team’s first trip to the state championship game, then getting back to the championship game the very next year.
The debate team was successful and represented the school at the national level.
The bowling team debuted as an NSAA activity where it won districts and qualified for state.
The marching band, jazz band and symphonic band all ranked superior in every one of the last four years.
“These achievements are some of the things we as the Class of 2022 will have under our belts as we move forward,” Anderson said.
Long thanked the coaches and family who helped by setting high expectations, setting the class up to excel.
She said change is inevitable as students move forward in learning new things in life, but such change can be viewed as opportunity.
“We are all better for these changes,” Long said. “I hope we embrace each day with optimism.”
Change came early in life for Orta, who immigrated to the United States as a 6-year-old.
“I would see photos of the United States and its famous landmarks, such as the Statue of Liberty, the Golden Gate Bridge and Empire State Building,” she said. “You can imagine my surprise when I arrived at my new home and I was surrounded by cornfields.”
Orta learned to speak English in addition to her native Spanish and said becoming bilingual is one of her biggest accomplishments.
For a time, she was embarrassed by her heritage to the point of losing her love for her culture. But now she has embraced all aspects of her life.
Weiss also expressed a feeling of not being qualified to address the group and guessed that others in the class may feel the same.
Weiss encouraged her classmates to leave behind any petty drama or negative feelings from high school and move forward with life in a positive way. She said students are the authors of their own stories and should be able to rewrite them into what they want them to be.
“Do what makes you happy,” Weiss said.
While graduation is an ending of one part of life, Consbruck said it is also the beginning of the rest of their lives.
“Life is a journey, and today is just another step along our destined path,” she said. “We made connections and memories with each other that we will always be able to look back on and smile about.”
Consbruck said the four years went by at the speed of Forrest Gump running across a football field.
“The thing about Forrest Gump, though, is he never stopped running — and I know none of us will, either,” she said. “We will keep running until we get that degree or get the job or get whatever it is our heart’s desire. The future is bright, and there’s no doubt in my mind these people I have gotten the chance to call classmates will make it even brighter.”
Reynolds said that as freshmen, she and her classmates wouldn’t have guessed the struggle they would have had in the following year.
“Just when we had finally started to get the hang of high school and feel comfortable with where we were, a virus (which you may have heard of) called COVID-19 transformed the world as we knew it,” she said. “Thankfully, things didn’t change much; just everything was canceled for the rest of the year and the entire planet went into lockdown.”
But students overcame disappointment and hardships presented by the pandemic and made it through to a relatively normal senior year.
“Although high school is over, we have so much more to look forward to,” Reynolds said. “Each one of us has a big, bright future ahead, where we’ll have even more amazing experiences, and at the same time, make even more wonderful memories.”
Stromer said the class should be proud of making the decisions needed to get through high school but recognize that those decisions weren’t made solely on their own. Students had parents, teachers and coaches who helped in making those decisions for a successful outcome.
“We’re celebrating the fact that you did this,” Stromer said. “You made it. Congratulations to the Class of 2022.”
