Peyton Kalvoda has only been playing chess for a couple years, but has vastly improved his game.
The Adams Central High School sophomore said every loss has taught him to improve and avoid making the same mistakes in the future. He’s learned multiple opening sequences through his time behind the board of the age-old strategy game.
“Knowing multiple openings can be beneficial to a player to know how to go against them,” he said. “Every time you lose, you learn more. I think it’s a pretty fun game.”
Kalvoda was among 129 students in grades 3-12 who participated in the annual chess tournament Wednesday at North Shore Assembly of God.
Organized by Educational Service Unit No. 9, the event was open to students in the ESU 9 coverage area. ESU 9 serves schools in Adams, Clay, Hamilton, Nuckolls, Webster and southern Hall counties.
Participating schools included Adams Central, Hastings Middle School, Sandy Creek, St. Michael’s, St. Cecilia High School and Watson Elementary School.
This year, organizers added the high school division due to popular demand. Twenty-two students competed in the high school division.
“Many of the junior high students were requesting to come back once they reached high school,” said ESU 9 organizer Laura Ochsner. “We had enough area schools interested in sending high school students, so we were able to add that division.”
For each match, competitors earned one point for a win and half a point for a stalemate. Competitors were divided into four divisions based on school level.
Students had 20 minutes to complete each round. A computer system matched players based on win percentages after each round.
Lorraine Atwater, sponsor for the Hastings Middle School chess club, said chess is a great activity for students, especially if they aren’t athletically inclined.
“For a lot of them, this is their outlet,” she said. “It challenges their minds.”
Despite the longevity of the board game, students say they enjoy the strategy involved.
“It never really gets boring,” said Porter Ourada, a fifth-grader at Watson.
John Kryzsko, a freshman at St. Cecilia, is a member of his school’s chess club, where they practice through the year.
“I like how it makes you think,” he said.
He enjoyed coming to the tournament, though he didn’t feel he performed well.
Josiah Runcie, a third-grader at Watson, said he enjoyed the tournament for the opportunity to test his skills against others.
“I feel like I’m getting better just coming to this,” he said. “It’s fun because you have to think about different things all the time.”
Division 1 (3rd-5th grades):
First place: Joel Skalka, Sandy Creek
Second place: Bo Petr, Sandy Creek
Third place: Porter Ourada, Watson Elementary
Division 2 (6th grade):
First place: Caleb Schukei, Hastings Middle School
Second place: Charlie Ratzlaff, Hastings Middle School
Third place: John Skalka, Sandy Creek
Division 3 (7th-8th grades):
First place: Brayden Voorhees, Hastings Middle School
Second place: Emily Brhel, Sandy Creek
Third place: Cameron Burkholder, Hastings Middle School
Division 4 (9-12 grades):
First place: Dylan Janzen, Adams Central
Second place: Matthew Beyer, Adams Central
Third place: Peyton Kalvoda, Adams Central
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.