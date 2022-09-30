What a difference a college education makes.
An economic impact analysis conducted on behalf of Central Community College for the fiscal year 2020-21 found it added $442.1 million in income to the economy in its 25-county service area.
That amount represents about 2.3% of the region's total gross regional product.
Breakout statistics indicate CCC's impact supported 6,247 jobs, with the activities of CCC and its students supporting one in 33 jobs within its service area.
Jobs supported by industry include 797 health care and social assistance positions, 620 in retail trade, 600 manufacturing, 495 construction, and 620 miscellaneous services.
Perhaps most impressive is the amount of value students received from their investment in their CCC education.
For each dollar spent, students gained a cumulative value of $5.30 in higher future earnings. The figure is based on $39.7 million in present-value expenditures made by CCC's more than 17,000 credit and non-credit students in 2020-21 in out-of-pocket expenses and foregone time and money.
In total, CCC's estimated societal economic impact is $704.7 million, or $5.60 for each dollar invested, based on additional student income, income from college activities, added business income and savings resulting from improved health and reduction in crime and dependence on state income assistance.
Conducting the study was EMSI Burning Glass, a private labor market data firm serving clients in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. To see the entire report, visit www.cccneb.edu/economic-impact-study.
“I am very pleased that through our CCC employees, daily operations, construction projects, students and alumni, we provide such a positive impact on investments and that students and alumni are seen living in Nebraska communities and working in the local industries of Central’s region,” CCC President Matt Gotschall said. "We regularly hear the human stories of positive impact from individual students and alumni, so these types of data-rich studies allow us to also see our fiscal impact and put it into dollars and cents, that Central Community College contributes positively to central Nebraska's economy."
Total taxpayer benefits amounted to $60.1 million, including $55.3 million in state and local taxes. Remaining dollars were generated in the form of improved lifestyles of CCC students resulting in a reduced need for government assistance.
Impact from CCC's $49 million payroll for its 777 full and part-time employees in 2020-21 was spent primarily within the service area on mortgage and rent, utilities, groceries, transportation and other household expenses. Increased earnings of CCC alums and businesses they support added $379 million in income.
Brian McDermott, who serves as director of research and college effectiveness from his office on the Grand Island campus, noted the study encompasses CCC's three full-service campuses in Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus, four learning centers in Kearney, Lexington, Holdrege and Ord, and 67 sub-locations on campuses across its service area.
That CCC has left such an indelible mark on the communities it serves hardly is news to him, he said.
"Our service area is larger than seven U.S. states," McDermott said. "We have 302,000 people living in our 25-county service area, so that's really a sizable amount of people we're touching here."
What McDermott appreciated most about the latest study was the emphasis it placed on breaking down statistics to include specific local impact data rather than lumping together data collected on national and international sources.
"They've really tried to adapt their model to better fit the regions they are evaluating," he said. "Many times, we don't get any feedback on what the return was on our investment. With this study, you have something that helps approximate what that impact is. It's very tangible.
"What we've learned is that there was a $5.30 benefit return for students for every dollar they invested in their CCC education, corresponding to an annual return of 23.6%. There's no way you're going to get better money back on that. And I can't think of a better investment out there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.