Hastings Utilities’ recently completed water and wastewater cost-of-service study is recommending a 5% water rate increase.
Engineer John Krajewski with JK Energy Consulting conducted the cost-of-service study. He discussed the findings at the city Utility Board meeting Thursday.
The proposed rate increase was just introduced on Thursday. The Utility Board would recommend any increase for approval by the Hastings City Council at a later meeting.
Utility Board members will review the utility budget at their Aug. 11 meeting. Council members will review the city and utility budgets at their August work session on Aug. 15.
The cost-of-service study actually recommended 5% rate increases each year for the next four years, but council members vote for rate increases only for the upcoming fiscal year. The need for rate increases also could change during that four-year period.
The rate increase is proposed to help pay for the utility department’s water main and service line replacement program.
The city’s water mains, some of which are more than 100 years old, and service lines are systematically being replaced to update infrastructure and to adhere to the Lead and Copper Rule.
The Environmental Protection Agency first published the rule, which is specific to services, in 1991 and has amended it several times since then.
A new revision of the Lead and Copper Rule was published earlier this year. The updated rules will go into effect in 2024, but the regulations will be tighter.
Krajewski said it’s good to be proactive.
“If you don’t spend money on your water system it will degrade and you’ll end up spending the money later at some point,” he said.
Repairing infrastructure on an emergency basis probably would cost more than implementing the capital program as the city goes forward and replaces older lines.
“Do I wish it was smaller? Yes,” Krajewski said of the proposed rate increase. “Do I wish I could say no rate increase is needed? Yes. But that would be irresponsible of me as your consultant to say, ‘Yeah, you could get by with 2%.’ I don’t think you can over the next four years and fund the capital projects you have.”
Residential customers are the primary beneficiaries of the water infrastructure updates.
A fixed monthly infrastructure fee, which would be collected and set aside into a separate account, would be included within the 5% increase.
“That way you can track how much you are collecting, track how much is outgoing for infrastructure projects,” Krajewski said.
The infrastructure fee will be identified in customers’ monthly bill.
Krajewski said with a 5% water rate increase a typical residential customer using 12 ccf or 8,976.62 gallons of water would see an increase of $1.83 per month — $35.67 in fiscal year 2022 to $37.50 in fiscal year 2023.
Hastings Utilities may be eligible for grants funded by the recent federal infrastructure bill for lead main replacement, which could offset future considerations and prevent the need for 5% rate increases for all four years.
“But we can’t build that into the cost-of-service study unless it’s firmed up,” utility manager Kevin Johnson said.
A 5% rate increase would be the first water rate increase for Hastings Utilities customers since 2018.
Utility customers saw water rate increases of 8% or 10% each year from 2011 to 2018 as Hastings Utilities prepared its Aquifer Storage and Restoration Project, which uses a series of wells and a lagoon in northwest Hastings to mitigate nitrate levels.
Previous rate increases allowed Hastings Utilities to go four years without a water rate increase because bids for the ASR Project came in below budget.
Krajewski said in hindsight it would’ve been a good idea to have had small rate increases during the time there was no rate increase.
“Yeah, 2% is a lot more sellable than 5%,” he said.
Rate increase ensures cash reserves will remain at an adequate level.
Water department cash reserves also will be used for the water department’s capital project.
Krajewski said those cash reserves will remain at at least 125% of operating expenses, which is above the HU target.
“It’s really difficult to have too much in cash reserves because there’s so much that can go wrong,” he said.
The cost-of-service study also addressed wastewater.
“I think your existing rates are adequate,” Krajewski said. “You don’t need any overall rate change.”
The exception of that is the class of industrial customers bringing waste directly to the pollution control center and industrial customers with waste that requires intensive treatment.
He recommended a surcharge to reflect the cost of service for specific industrial accounts with “high strength waste.”
“It costs more to treat that,” he said.
The Pollution Control Facility is accountable if levels get out of compliance.
The water department already is working with the businesses that would be affected by the surcharge.
Wastewater rates in Hastings are in the middle of the comparability array used in the cost-of-service study.
“Certainly no issues with rate competitiveness on the sewer side,” he said.
