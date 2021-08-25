Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte said a recent letter he wrote to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was intended to start discussion about what role Nebraska, and Hastings, could play in resettling Afghans who have aided the United States over the past 20 years.
The federal Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, enacted on July 30, authorized 8,000 additional Special Immigrant Visas for Afghan principal applicants, for a total of 34,500 visas allocated since Dec. 19, 2014.
“What I’m looking for, really, is for discussion with state leadership on this Afghan SIV Visa holder refugee situation,” Stutte said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
The U.S. State Department has a website that walks through SIV applications.
“These are people who worked for the U.S. for at least a year,” Stutte said. “They’ve got a history with background checks with the U.S.”
Stutte said it has been sad to see the situation unfold over the past couple of weeks in Kabul, where chaos reigns as the government has collapsed, the Taliban takes over the country and its capital city, and the United States prepares to withdraw its longtime military presence by Aug. 31.
“I think it’s very important that we live up to the obligation we have to the people that served us while we’ve been in the war in Afghanistan,” he said. “I think it’s important moving forward that we look at opportunities to possibly serve them. Just to be clear, this is not a decision-making point. This is more of a proposal to have a discussion with leaders in the state about what this might look for us. I think there are some positives that could come from it from an economic development standpoint as well. Not only would we be able to help these refugees, but we’re also getting benefits by bringing in some much-needed workforce in our communities.”
Stutte mentioned the Hastings Regional Center in his letter, stating it has several vacant buildings, including Building 3 that has dozens of secure bedrooms, offices, kitchens, bathrooms and dining areas that were in use until March. He wrote that he believes the building could be put online quickly and could house dozens of families that supported U.S. military operations in Afghanistan.
Since writing his letter, Stutte has been in contact with Taylor Gage in Ricketts’ office.
“I think we need to probably take a more holistic look,” Stutte said. “There are a lot of unknowns, obviously, with this SIV visa situation as far as how it will unfold once they actually move from their forward base op locations in Qatar and Germany to United States military op installations to continue with their processing. We don’t really know what it will look like after that. I know they need to go through some extensive background checks. It would be good for us to have a better look for us, holistically as a state, at what this might look like for refugees in the state of Nebraska. If they were able to come to our community I would hope the people would welcome them.”
Stutte founded GeoPioneer in 2011, as an analytic advisory firm, while working for U.S. Pacific Command and Special Operations Command Pacific in Hawaii.
He served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
“They’ve been very good to the U.S. over the last 20 years,” he said of the Afghan refugees. “I know close friends who worked with interpreters on the ground in Afghanistan. It’s not just the interpreters; it’s the food service workers and clerical staff that have also helped at these forward operating bases in Afghanistan. I think it’s important we live up to our word and make sure they are taken care of and we don’t leave them behind to die when we do finally leave Afghanistan.”
In the letter, Stutte called on Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith and other federal agencies to help refugees transition into Nebraska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.