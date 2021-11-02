Parties affected by the construction of a proposed Dollar General store in Juniata agreed to work together as the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a subdivision needed for the project.
Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0-2 at their regular meeting Monday to recommend to the Juniata Village Board approval of the Brandt Subdivision. Commissioners Henry Wilson and Ron Sidlo abstained, and Ken Lukasiewicz was absent.
Applicant Vaquero Ventures Management LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, would like to subdivide a tract along 12th Street (14th Street in Juniata), just east of the existing CPI Juniata Station.
Vaquero Ventures would like to build a Dollar General on the property after purchasing ground from Cooperative Producers Inc.
Quinn Boyd, commercial developer for Vaquero Ventures, was present at Monday’s meeting.
Gary Brandt, CEO of Cooperative Producers Inc., was present Monday. He said Juniata’s Economic Development group approached CPI, asking whether CPI would be willing to offer the land if the village of Juniata could convince Dollar General to put a store there.
“CPI, realizing that’s what the citizens of Juniata wanted and thinking that would be good for Juniata — how many towns can get a grocery store back after they lose one? — agreed to do that,” Brandt said.
CPI began working with Vaquero Ventures to come up with an agreement to sell the land.
“CPI would support this because we believe the citizens of Juniata want this to happen,” Brandt said.
Monday’s action comes one month after commission members voted to table action due to concerns from neighboring property owners about how the development would affect their property.
Vaquero Ventures received the survey for the property back in mid-September, at which point Vaquero learned gas and sewer lines belonging to the property to the east extend into the property Vaquero would purchase.
As a result, Vaquero would pay for the relocation of those lines. Dollar General has a policy not to build over utilities belonging to another property.
Roger and Kay Peters, who live just east of the proposed Dollar General property, had a verbal agreement with the former manager of the Juniata CPI site to use a portion of the CPI property in question for their utility lines. The Peterses expressed concerns during the October meeting about the store, including lighting as well as having their property torn up to move the utility lines.
Kay said the sewer line was installed in 2012; the gas line, before that.
Boyd said Black Hills Energy recommended establishing a public utility easement to relocate gas and sewer lines.
“That would prevent disruption of the Peters lawn or their connection points that are currently there,” he said. “It would just be moving the main lines that run through our property just to an easement zone and their connections would remain the same.”
He said the Dollar General store would use a landscaping buffer including trees, shrubs and fencing to separate the properties. Dollar General also would use gooseneck lighting to cut down on light pollution.
The Peterses questioned at Monday’s meeting whether property lines shown on a design Boyd presented were accurate. Boyd said he would work to begin pursuing a correct drawing after the meeting.
The Peterses said they aren’t opposed to the Dollar General.
“I’m not trying to stop anything,” Roger said. “I just want to live in peace.”
In other business, the commissioners unanimously recommended approval of Reiners Subdivision No. 2.
Applicant Judy Reiners would like to subdivide a tract at 70th Street and Osage Avenue that would contain 7.21 acres.
Monday’s meeting was also the commission’s annual election of officers. Commission members unanimously approved maintaining the same slate of officers: Dean Rolls, chairman; Henry Wilson, vice chairman; Judy Mignery, secretary; Bob Hansen, Board of Adjustments representative.
Rolls designated the Hastings Tribune to be the commission’s legal newspaper.
