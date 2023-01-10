Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning recommended approval on Monday of a 2.77-acre subdivision.
Applicants mother and son Charlotte M. Burr and Mark Burr of the DCB Subdivision would like to subdivide a tract at 42nd Street and Prosser Avenue.
Commission members voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the DCB Subdivision a tract to the County Commissioners. Planning and Zoning Commissioners Ken Lukasiewicz and Ron Sidlo were absent.
The proposed subdivision contains an existing house, well and septic system. The house was built in 2001 according to the Adams County Assessor records. There are two houses in the quarter. The applicants would like to separate the house from the farm ground.
Mark Burr told planning and zoning commission members he would like to purchase the house from the family trust and felt that the subdividing the tract from property would be best, so that he could purchase the house.
His daughter will move into his house.
