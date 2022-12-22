Officials are urging caution as subzero wind chills continue to blow through the area, with the National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office issuing a wind chill warning until noon on Saturday.
NWS reported 1.5 inches of snowfall from Thursday’s winter storm, but the main concern is the wind.
Wind chills are expected to remain in negative numbers through that time, the low temperatures making it possible to suffer frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.
NWS expected wind chills around 35-45 degrees below zero through Friday morning and warming slightly to zero to -15 degrees through Saturday afternoon.
Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management director, said the low temperatures can be dangerous and suggested extreme caution if venturing outdoors.
“If people are going out and aren’t prepared, it could be bad,” he said. “We’re still at a place right now you shouldn’t be going out.”
Although the sun was shining Thursday, the temperatures from the cold weather made it miserable for anyone stuck outdoors.
“It looks a little deceiving out there,” he said. “It looks sunny, but it’s bitter, and that wind will catch you.”
Pughes suggested people hunker down on Friday if possible to avoid potential complications from being outside. If one were to fall and be unable to get back indoors, he said it wouldn’t take long for it to be a dangerous situation.
Fortunately, Hastings fared well in the overnight storm. There were reports of vehicle crashes and burst pipes from the weather conditions, but no stranded motorists or extreme power outages.
County roads in Adams County were staying clear, but Pughes warned that high winds could create unexpected snow drifts even minutes after a plow goes through a road.
Given the subzero temperatures, another concern was with vehicles. At 20 degrees below zero, he said, the initial startup of a car takes about 50% of the draw out of the battery. With temperatures around 30 below, he suggested people may want to occasionally start their vehicles and let them run a while to recharge the batteries.
While there weren’t reports of stranded motorists in Adams County, the Nebraska State Patrol performed 175 motorist assists between midnight and 4 p.m. on Thursday, with well over 350 since the storm started Wednesday.
“Our main message remains for anyone who gets stranded to stay in their vehicle and call for help,” said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol. “Exposure gets dangerous quickly with this cold.”
The NSP Highway Helpline is 55 or 800-525-5555.
