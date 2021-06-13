Five-year-old Anna cheered as she slid down the slide of a brightly colored inflatable and giggled as she played with her father while getting off the end.
Bouncing on the air-filled obstacle courses turned out to be the highlight of the day for the girl.
Her parents, Jake and Kayla Frerichs of Hastings, brought Anna to Summerfest Saturday at Brickyard Park as a fun surprise for the day. Anna said her favorite part was the inflatables, of which there were several options ranging in size.
“We rode the train when we first got here,” Kayla said. “She’s basically been on an inflatable since.”
As if to prove the point, Anna raced off to get back in line for another run through the inflatable.
Along with the inflatables, a wide range of activities for all ages greeted attendees of Summer Fest. There was a miniature train, free fall, zip line, rock wall, Ferris wheel, hamster wheel, mechanical bull and more.
Jessalynn Pyle, 11, of Valeostia, Georgia, said she loved the rope obstacle course, in which participants made their path along increasingly difficult obstacles suspended in air by ropes.
“It was kinda challenging to me,” she said. “It starts easy then gets hard.”
She was in town visiting family and jumped at the opportunity to come to the event.
“It’s a good day to get out of the house and not be lazy,” Jessalynn said.
Her cousin, Ezekiel Berhage, 13, of Hastings, had the most fun on the Toxic Meltdown. In an inflatable pit, participants had to duck or jump over a spinning padded bar to stay on their pedestal. Ezekiel enjoyed it, but said it was exhausting.
“I went on it five times in a row and sweat was literally dripping from my hair,” he said.
Originally planned for 2020, Summerfest was a collaborative effort of the Hastings Family YMCA, Hastings Parks and Recreation, and the Adams County Visitors Bureau.
Hope LeBar, marketing director for the YMCA, said the event had to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m glad it’s finally here,” she said.
Planners hoped for around 1,500 to attend and it appeared they met that goal as a steady stream of people came and went from Brickyard Park throughout the afternoon.
LeBar said the YMCA hopes to make the event an annual occurrence.
“It’s something we want to do every year,” she said.
The event was divided into two parts: games and activities during the afternoon followed by a concert in the evening. Overall, they wanted to have something for everyone.
The YMCA hosted a dunk tank, with guests having the chance to throw a ball to press a button that would cause the crew member to be dunked.
The YMCA hired Rock It Event Pros to bring and run the events. The company brought staff to operate about half the activities, but also provided an opportunity for local groups to man some of the inflatable booths as a fundraiser.
“They try to do that in every town they go to,” LeBar said.
Members of the Hastings High School Show Choir helped man the inflatable activities.
Christian Yost, vocal music teacher at Hastings High School and choir director, said the YMCA helped them out by providing bleachers for their musical so they were happy to be able to return the favor.
“I think it’s really cool that multiple community organizations can come together and put on something like this,” he said. “Our kids are having a blast.”
In the evening, the country band West Wind took the stage.
Ryan Martin, superintendent of the recreation department, said it marked the first official event since the renovations at the Brickyard Park amphitheater were completed. The changes reduced the bleacher seating and made it handicap accessible while adding more green space for lawn chairs, which was used more than the bleachers.
“We’re excited to show off our newly renovated amphitheater at Brickyard Park,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity to show off our new playground.”
