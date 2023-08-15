BLUE HILL — Bright flowers and greenery for texture combined to make beautiful floral arrangements on Monday at the Blue Hill Public Library.
The library hosted a special demonstration for cut-flower bouquets presented by the owner of Marvelous Flowers & Gifts and the creator of Blue Hill Blooms ministry.
Flowers used in the arrangements came from those planted in June by participants of the library’s summer reading program.
Library Director Carla Post said a volunteer worked with the children to plant a variety of flowers in two sections of the library’s backyard, after a suggestion from members of the Blue Hill Library Friends Foundation.
“The Friends Foundation thought it would be a nice idea,” Post said. “They planted the seed.”
More than a dozen people came out to participate in the bouquet demonstration, more than filling the area set aside for the project.
“We’re excited so many people came,” she said.
Post invited the participants from the original planting back to see the final product, and a handful of children joined in on Monday.
Mikayla Niederklein of Blue Hill brought her 2-year-old son Dane to participate in the summer reading program.
“When we signed up for the reading program, we didn’t know that (the garden) was a part of it,” Mikayla said.
She and Dane returned for the demonstration on Monday. Dane helped pick flowers out of the garden to use in the arrangement, being able to see that the seeds he planted had grown into radiant flowers.
“I felt the zinnias were a good pick,” Mikayla said.
Marvelous Flowers & Gifts owner Justina Sheltrown and her mother, Sue, shared tips and tricks for preserving freshly cut flowers and arranging them in vases.
“There’s no right or wrong way to do it,” Sue said.
Justina explained participants needed to cut the flower stems at an angle before putting them in the preservation solution to allow them to soak up as much as they can.
She encouraged participants to be creative in their task.
“Sometimes, it’s fun to mix and match your textures,” she said.
Justina purchased the flower shop two years ago, and her mother helps her on occasion. They take orders in person or on their website, marvelousflowersandgifts.com.
Justina didn’t expect the dozen participants but was glad to be able to share her knowledge with them.
“We really enjoy being a part of the community,” she said.
The Rev. Leah Krotz, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Blue Hill, shared similar notions as she offered to provide additional vases so everyone could partake in the activity.
Krotz said growing flowers has long been a hobby of hers and she enjoyed making and giving away bouquets. About three years ago, she started planting extra flowers to use in arrangements to be given away. Each vase was tagged with an encouraging scripture verse. Church members donate vases for the cause.
“I encourage our congregation members to take them to people who might need a pick-me-up,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve enjoyed it.”
