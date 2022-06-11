The Hastings Family YMCA will play host to its annual SummerFest celebration Saturday afternoon and evening at Brickyard Park.
SummerFest will be 4-7 p.m., with a concert 6:30-9:30 p.m.
This event is open for the entire community and all ages. It will include unique activities such as zip lining, bungee trampolines, rock walls, ropes courses, vendors, food, and more.
Entrance to SummerFest is free. Activity wristbands can be purchased at the event.
The Hastings Family YMCA collaborated with sponsors Scooter's Coffee, Kinetic Windstream, Sam’s Club, the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hastings Parks and Recreation Department and Sunbelt Rentals.
