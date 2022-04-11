Having gone through one of the driest winters on record, the city of Hastings has spent just a fraction of its snow removal budget for this fiscal year.
Some of that remaining money went to cover rising material costs, however.
So far, Hastings has received just 9.1 inches of snow this winter.
“We were kind of nickel-and-dimed,” said Jordan Thies, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office. “It was just a lot of weak systems. We haven’t had a single heavy system, really. We had a couple systems that looked like they could’ve been on the heavier side, but then for various reasons, particularly dry air coming in from the north, that seemed to really kind of limit our potential to some degree. I do remember there being some events where, yeah, it looked like we were going to see heavy snow, and then the dry air kind of shoved it off to the south.”
The amount received is about a third of Hastings’ normal snowfall amount of 27.4 inches.
“It’s in stark contrast to last year in which we had 39.6 inches,” Thies said. “So we are over 30 inches lower at this point in the year than we were last year. This is a down year, but it seems like it’s even more down because of how much we had last year.”
Hastings received 10.3 inches of snow in 2017.
Prior to that, the last winter that saw less than a foot of snow was 1981 with 11.8 inches.
The least snowiest season on record in Hastings was in 1903-04 with 7.6 inches.
“We’re only an inch-and-a-half above that, which is crazy to think of,” Thies said.
Each year, the city budgets $100,000 for snow removal. So far, the city has spent around $20,000 on salt, sand, man-hours and fuel.
“We spent quite a bit less on that,” Street Superintendent Steve Kostner said. “However, because of how much increases on other things have gone up — I’m not saying that money’s going to get spent, but it just seems like everything else has gone up more.”
Kostner is completing his sixth winter as street superintendent and worked 11 years for the street department in Lincoln before that.
“It was super mild,” he said of the winter. “It was not as many sleepless nights. No matter what, you still have all the different storms that were supposed to be something. They ended up not being anything, but you’re still getting up every couple hours to go check out and look at the weather or we had a couple where it was supposed to be anywhere from 4 to 6 inches and I think we got less than 2 inches of snow. You still have to get all the equipment ready and still have to have all the guys ready to go, but ultimately it works out nicely when you don’t have to have everybody come in. You could have a smaller group of guys go in to sand versus sending in the whole crew to start plowing. That’s been nice.”
There has been a lot less overtime, a lot less salt and sand mix to purchase, and very little wear and tear on blades.
“I don’t think people realize how expensive the blades are,” Kostner said. “Blades are quite pricey, especially for the dump trucks.”
Even though there was a minimal amount of snowfall, the street crew still got out the blades because of drifts.
Crews plowed the main arterial roads twice this winter just because of drifting.
“Still we had to get into residential areas where we have problem areas where they drift and just push back some stuff,” he said.
Downtown was plowed twice.
Kostner said not having to work through the night as often as they were used to was a nice change of pace for his crews.
“Yeah, the money’s always nice, but after two-three days of doing snow, you get pretty burnt out pretty quick,” he said.
New for the street department this winter was a sander that goes on the back of a pickup truck that also has a plow on the front. That would go home with a crew member before a storm.
“That was a really nice asset because with as light of a snow as it was this year, the guys could go hit up the overpass because that’s one of the spots that freezes the fastest,” Kostner said. “They could go hit salt and sand at different bridges and different trouble spots.”
The driver then could go home and wait for calls from the police department about slick spots.
“That has been really nice for guys not to have to come into the shop,” he said. “It worked pretty smooth this year.”
Pending City Council approval, the street department is prepared to construct a salt dome at an existing storage area for the department at B Street and Minnesota Avenue.
“It will hold almost all the salt we need for the entire year in the building, which will be phenomenal,” Kostner said. “Otherwise it’s every two snowstorms I usually have to buy more salt.”
While the city was able to save money this season on snow removal, no snow means no income for private contractors.
“All the people who do snow removal on the side, yeah, it probably affected them pretty severely,” he said.
