Hastings Public Schools District Offices
Buy Now
Amy Roh/Tribune//

While the total property tax request from Hastings Public Schools is estimated to increase by less than 1% for 2023-24, Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the bright pink postcards listing proposed increases will offer a distorted picture to property owners.

Schneider reviewed the issue with the Hastings Board of Education Thursday at the board’s work session.

0
0
0
0
0