While the total property tax request from Hastings Public Schools is estimated to increase by less than 1% for 2023-24, Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the bright pink postcards listing proposed increases will offer a distorted picture to property owners.
Schneider reviewed the issue with the Hastings Board of Education Thursday at the board’s work session.
He said Gov. Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Legislature passed a plan to put more money into public education and asked schools to use those funds for property tax relief.
“I think we need to honor that request, but because of the fact that we are one of the poorest school districts in the state (as measured by property tax base per student), we are doing this in a unique fashion,” he said. “We are lowering the bond levy for one year. We can’t sustain this forever, but we can do it for a year.”
Since this is the final year the district has approval for a 7-cent levy lid override to support the general fund, Schneider said, school district leaders decided to cut the 20-cent bond levy. For the following year, they plan to increase the bond levy but decrease the general fund levy to maintain a stable levy.
“We need to put the general fund in the best possible position this year because the next couple years are going to be very difficult financially,” he said.
Schneider said administrators believe they will recommend lowering the overall tax levy from the equivalent of $1.342 to the equivalent of $1.242 per $100 of property value.
Taxes going to HPS still will increase about 0.9% due to an average 9% increase in property valuations this year based on numbers received earlier in the day.
But Schneider said the pink postcards listing proposed property tax increases will show a 9% increase (due to the valuation increase) because it only shows the general fund tax levy, which hasn’t changed this year.
“The pink postcard only includes the general fund,” he said. “That’s only part of the total tax. There’s a lot to explain, and I think we need to get it out to the community.”
One opportunity will be during a joint public hearing with city and county officials on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Hastings High School auditorium. A second public arena will be during a budget hearing during the school board’s Sept. 18 meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the district offices.
The pink postcards, which are sent in the mail to taxpayers, are mandated by the state of Nebraska under terms of LB644, a bill passed by the state Legislature in 2022, to highlight certain local taxation numbers
In a related topic, Schneider said he will be asking the board to approve a resolution to override a lid on the district’s general fund property tax authority.
Passed by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year, LB243 imposed new limits on a school district’s ability to levy property taxes for a school’s general and special building funds.
A provision in the law allows a school board to request more than the statutory amount if at least 70% of the board votes to increase the prescribed tax asking threshold. The total amount that can be requested is based on student enrollment, or 5% in the case of Hastings Public Schools.
Schneider said the resolution would increase the district’s general fund cap from $17.9 million to $20 million.
“By passing this resolution, you are giving yourselves the ability to consider more options,” he said. “In no way does passing this resolution raise taxes on our community.”
He expects the total tax asking to be about $17.5 million, so it’s unlikely the district would use the additional authority this year.
Even though the district should be under the lid, Schneider offered two reasons the board should consider the resolution.
First, the budget process hasn’t finished and there may be changes needed, though he believes that to be unlikely.
More importantly, he said, the resolution will help the district in years to come.
“As the current legislation is written, this threshold sets a threshold for us next year,” he said. “I think you want the ability to consider all your options.”
Board member Brent Gollner said the resolution gives the board more options to ensure proper school funding in the future.
“I think we’re doing the right thing by doing this,” he said.
In other business, the board Monday is scheduled to:
— Hold a parental involvement hearing and consider reaffirming the related policy.
— Hear the second reading of a policy outlining full-time and part-time enrollment requirements.
— Hear the second reading of a revised student activity eligibility policy.
— Hear the second reading of a policy on the collection of information regarding dyslexia.
— Hear the second reading of a policy to outline behavioral points of contact.
— Hear the second reading of a policy describing steps to be taken for students who have had seizures.
— Hear the second reading of a policy to prevent hazing and secret clubs.
— Hear the second reading of a revised option enrollment policy.
— Hear the second reading of a revision to the alternative education policy.
— Consider the addition of extra standard duty stipends for staff helping with show choir and school musicals.
The board’s regular meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the district’s offices, 1515 W. Eighth St.
